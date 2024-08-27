DAX: EU OPEN and German GDP Q2 - A Closer Look

Crude benchmarks at session highs of 75.83/bbl and USD 80.02/bbl for WTI and Brent respectively, upside driven by the weekend's geopolitical escalation.

Spot gold also supported and lifting further above the USD 2500/oz mark but yet to test the USD 2531/oz ATH from last week.

What is Expected from the German GDP numbers

Right now, analysts are predicting that Germany’s GDP will either show a tiny bit of growth or maybe even a slight decline. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, reflecting the challenges the economy has been facing lately. The final numbers will tell us whether Germany is managing to hold steady or if it’s starting to slip under the weight of these global pressures.

What’s Driving the GDP Numbers:

Industrial Production:

Germany’s industrial sector is the backbone of its economy, but it’s been having a tough time. Issues like supply chain hiccups, soaring energy costs, and weaker demand for exports have been dragging it down. If the industrial output has taken a hit, we’ll likely see that reflected in a lower GDP.

Consumer Spending:

What people are spending is always a big part of the picture. With inflation still pretty high, a lot of German households might be tightening their belts, leading to less spending. But if people have kept shopping and spending, that could help keep the GDP from falling too much.

Export Performance:

Germany depends heavily on exports. If global demand for German products, especially from key partners like China and the U.S., has dropped, that’s going to hurt the GDP. However, if exports have held up or even grown, it could balance out some of the negatives.

Government Spending:

What the government is spending on things like infrastructure, health, and social services could also make a difference. More spending here could prop up the GDP, while any cutbacks might do the opposite.

Energy Crisis and Inflation:

The energy crisis in Europe has been a real challenge, with high prices and supply issues affecting everyone from businesses to households. Combine that with stubbornly high inflation, and you’ve got a recipe for economic slowdown, which might show up in today’s GDP numbers.

Real Estate and Construction:

The real estate and construction sectors have been feeling the pinch from rising interest rates, which make borrowing more expensive. If these sectors have slowed down, that could drag the GDP down with them.

Why It Matters:

The GDP numbers we see today aren’t just statistics—they tell a story about where Germany’s economy is headed. If the figures show a drop or weaker growth than expected, it could mean more pressure on the German government and the European Central Bank to step in and offer support. On the other hand, if the GDP surprises on the upside, it could boost confidence and suggest that Germany’s economy is more resilient than many feared.

Events on the Agenda

EU OPEN: (GMT +1)

06:00 JPY BoJ Core CPI (YoY)

07:00 EUR German GDP (QoQ) (Q2)

07:00 EUR German GDP (YoY) (Q2)

07:00 EUR GfK German Consumer Climate (Sep)

15:00 USD CB Consumer Confidence (Aug)

15:00 EUR German Buba President Nagel Speaks

DAX technical analysis

The chart shows the daily price movements of the Germany 40 CFD. The recent price action has been quite strong, with the market climbing from a low around 17,229.7 to its current position near 18,657.5.

Resistance Levels:

18,666.9

18,783.0

Support Levels:

17,620.5

17,229.7

17,001.7

Bollinger Bands: The price is near the upper Bollinger Band, suggesting it may be overbought.

200-Day MA: Price is above the 200-day MA, generally indicating a bullish trend.

RSI: The RSI is trending upwards but isn't in the overbought zone yet.

Stoch RSI: The Stoch RSI has been hovering in overbought territories indicating consolidation or a short term reversal.

Conclusion

The chart shows a bullish trend with upward momentum. The price has broken above significant resistance levels and is supported by moving averages. However, the proximity to the upper Bollinger Band warns of potential overbought conditions.