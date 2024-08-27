DAX: EU OPEN and German GDP Q2 - A Closer Look

Today, the spotlight is on the release of Germany's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) numbers, a key economic indicator that provides a comprehensive snapshot of the health of the German economy. As Europe's largest economy, Germany's GDP figures are closely watched by investors, economists, and policymakers both within the country and globally.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 27, 2024 7:00 AM
germany_04
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude benchmarks at session highs of 75.83/bbl and USD 80.02/bbl for WTI and Brent respectively, upside driven by the weekend's geopolitical escalation.

Spot gold also supported and lifting further above the USD 2500/oz mark but yet to test the USD 2531/oz ATH from last week.

 

What is Expected from the German GDP numbers

Right now, analysts are predicting that Germany’s GDP will either show a tiny bit of growth or maybe even a slight decline. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, reflecting the challenges the economy has been facing lately. The final numbers will tell us whether Germany is managing to hold steady or if it’s starting to slip under the weight of these global pressures.

 

What’s Driving the GDP Numbers:

 

Industrial Production:

Germany’s industrial sector is the backbone of its economy, but it’s been having a tough time. Issues like supply chain hiccups, soaring energy costs, and weaker demand for exports have been dragging it down. If the industrial output has taken a hit, we’ll likely see that reflected in a lower GDP.

 

Consumer Spending:

What people are spending is always a big part of the picture. With inflation still pretty high, a lot of German households might be tightening their belts, leading to less spending. But if people have kept shopping and spending, that could help keep the GDP from falling too much.

 

Export Performance:

Germany depends heavily on exports. If global demand for German products, especially from key partners like China and the U.S., has dropped, that’s going to hurt the GDP. However, if exports have held up or even grown, it could balance out some of the negatives.

 

Government Spending:

What the government is spending on things like infrastructure, health, and social services could also make a difference. More spending here could prop up the GDP, while any cutbacks might do the opposite.

 

Energy Crisis and Inflation:

The energy crisis in Europe has been a real challenge, with high prices and supply issues affecting everyone from businesses to households. Combine that with stubbornly high inflation, and you’ve got a recipe for economic slowdown, which might show up in today’s GDP numbers.

 

Real Estate and Construction:

The real estate and construction sectors have been feeling the pinch from rising interest rates, which make borrowing more expensive. If these sectors have slowed down, that could drag the GDP down with them.

 

Why It Matters:

The GDP numbers we see today aren’t just statistics—they tell a story about where Germany’s economy is headed. If the figures show a drop or weaker growth than expected, it could mean more pressure on the German government and the European Central Bank to step in and offer support. On the other hand, if the GDP surprises on the upside, it could boost confidence and suggest that Germany’s economy is more resilient than many feared.

 

Events on the Agenda

EU OPEN: (GMT +1)

 

06:00     JPY                     BoJ Core CPI (YoY)

07:00     EUR                   German GDP (QoQ) (Q2)

07:00     EUR                   German GDP (YoY) (Q2)

07:00     EUR                   GfK German Consumer Climate (Sep)

15:00     USD                  CB Consumer Confidence (Aug)

15:00     EUR                   German Buba President Nagel Speaks 

 

 

DAX technical analysis

 

20240827DAX 

The chart shows the daily price movements of the Germany 40 CFD. The recent price action has been quite strong, with the market climbing from a low around 17,229.7 to its current position near 18,657.5.

 

 

Resistance Levels:

18,666.9

18,783.0

 

Support Levels:

17,620.5

17,229.7

17,001.7

 

Bollinger Bands: The price is near the upper Bollinger Band, suggesting it may be overbought.

200-Day MA: Price is above the 200-day MA, generally indicating a bullish trend.

RSI: The RSI is trending upwards but isn't in the overbought zone yet.

Stoch RSI: The Stoch RSI has been hovering in overbought territories indicating consolidation or a short term reversal.

 

Conclusion

The chart shows a bullish trend with upward momentum. The price has broken above significant resistance levels and is supported by moving averages. However, the proximity to the upper Bollinger Band warns of potential overbought conditions.

Related tags: Philip's Watchlist Germany Germany 40 EUR/USD
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Philip's Watchlist articles

germany_01
DAX breaks 20,000 Amid Bullish Momentum and ECB Focus
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
Today 11:27 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    Salesforce Q3 Preview: AI-Driven Growth or Leadership Challenges Ahead?
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    Yesterday 03:02 PM
      germany_04
      DAX Nears Record Highs at 19,685 Amid Bullish Momentum
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      Yesterday 09:22 AM
        germany_03
        DAX Eyes 19,430 Resistance Amid Mixed Global Sentiment
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        November 29, 2024 09:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.