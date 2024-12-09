EU Open: DAX is currently at critical resistance

The DAX closed at 20,385 points, gaining 4% for the week, while Bitcoin surged past the $100,000 milestone, fueled by optimism over U.S. pro-crypto policies.

Monday 10:26 AM
Market Recap and Key Developments

Asian Markets

  • South Korea: Political instability surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol weighed heavily on sentiment, pushing the KOSPI down 2.4%. Losses were partially mitigated by suspected intervention to stabilize the Korean won, but concerns persist.
  • China: A sharper-than-expected 0.6% CPI decline in November signaled the need for more stimulus, though tech stocks rallied ahead of a policy meeting, boosting Chinese indices.

Global Central Bank Actions

  • ECB and Bank of Canada: Both are expected to ease monetary policy this week, with 25 bps and 50 bps rate cuts, respectively.
  • Federal Reserve: A 25 bps cut is anticipated during the December 17–18 meeting following steady U.S. inflation data.

Other Global Updates

  • Geopolitical Tensions:
    • The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria has created uncertainty in the Middle East, with concerns about spillover effects on neighboring countries.
    • Ongoing political upheaval in France and Syria added modest strain to markets, but had limited impact on gold and oil, both of which saw slight gains.

Cyber Monday Milestone

  • Record Sales: Consumers spent $49.7 billion globally during Cyber Monday, up 3% YoY.
    • U.S. spending reached $13.3 billion (Adobe) or $12.8 billion (Salesforce).
    • Cyber Week sales totaled $314.9 billion globally, up 6% YoY.
  • Key Drivers:
    • Deep discounts, particularly on makeup and apparel, attracted buyers.
    • Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes drove nearly $1 billion in sales, reshaping holiday shopping patterns.

US Market Highlights

  • Earnings Reactions:
    • Lululemon (+8%): Beat Q3 estimates with a 9% revenue jump.
    • Salesforce (+11%): Hit record highs on strong earnings and enthusiasm for its AI platform Agentforce.
    • Foot Locker (-8.9%): Continued struggles in consumer spending hurt sales.
    • Campbell’s Soup (-6.2%): Lost market share as customers opted for cheaper alternatives.
  • Tech-Driven Nasdaq Rally: Last week’s Nasdaq gains added over $1 trillion in market value, led by optimism in AI and tech sectors.

 

DAX Overview

20241209 DAX

  • Performance:
    • The DAX ended the week at 20,385 points, up 0.1% for the day and nearly 4% for the week.
    • The index has gained 22% YTD, driven primarily by internationally oriented companies.
  • Sector Weakness:
    • Industrial production fell 1% in October, marking the second consecutive monthly decline.
    • New orders in the sector dropped 1.5%, signaling continued economic challenges.
  • Leaders:
    • BASF (+2.36%)
    • Mercedes-Benz Group (+1.52%)
    • Infineon (+1.25%)
  • Laggards:
    • Rheinmetall AG (-2.85%)
    • Vonovia (-1.04%)
    • SAP (-0.77%)

Crypto Milestone

  • Bitcoin Breaks $100,000:
    • Up 130% YTD and 50% since the U.S. election.
    • The milestone reflects optimism following Donald Trump’s election and his pro-crypto stance, including the nomination of Paul Atkins to lead the SEC.

 

On the Agenda Today

  • Earnings:
    • Oracle (ORCL) (aftermarket)
    • C3.ai (AI) (aftermarket)

Conclusion

The DAX and global markets remain resilient despite mixed economic signals and geopolitical uncertainties. Key themes include the strength of AI-driven tech sectors, Bitcoin’s milestone rally, and potential stimulus measures as central banks prepare for rate cuts.tran

 

USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:12 AM
Today 10:12 AM
Markets Brace for US Inflation Data, Bitcoin ETF Records, and Global Stock Highlights
Today 09:31 AM
Today 09:31 AM
EURUSD, DXY Forecast: US CPI and 2025 Trends
Today 08:43 AM
Today 08:43 AM
USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: A SNB Schlegel surprise set to rattle Swiss franc
Today 03:11 AM
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD clings to key trendline heading into US inflation
Yesterday 10:18 PM
Yesterday 10:18 PM
USD/JPY: Testing 200DMA as traders ready for inflation fireworks
Yesterday 10:16 PM
Yesterday 10:16 PM
