EU Open: DAX is currently at critical resistance

Market Recap and Key Developments
Asian Markets
- South Korea: Political instability surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol weighed heavily on sentiment, pushing the KOSPI down 2.4%. Losses were partially mitigated by suspected intervention to stabilize the Korean won, but concerns persist.
- China: A sharper-than-expected 0.6% CPI decline in November signaled the need for more stimulus, though tech stocks rallied ahead of a policy meeting, boosting Chinese indices.
Global Central Bank Actions
- ECB and Bank of Canada: Both are expected to ease monetary policy this week, with 25 bps and 50 bps rate cuts, respectively.
- Federal Reserve: A 25 bps cut is anticipated during the December 17–18 meeting following steady U.S. inflation data.
Other Global Updates
- Geopolitical Tensions:
- The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria has created uncertainty in the Middle East, with concerns about spillover effects on neighboring countries.
- Ongoing political upheaval in France and Syria added modest strain to markets, but had limited impact on gold and oil, both of which saw slight gains.
Cyber Monday Milestone
- Record Sales: Consumers spent $49.7 billion globally during Cyber Monday, up 3% YoY.
- U.S. spending reached $13.3 billion (Adobe) or $12.8 billion (Salesforce).
- Cyber Week sales totaled $314.9 billion globally, up 6% YoY.
- Key Drivers:
- Deep discounts, particularly on makeup and apparel, attracted buyers.
- Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes drove nearly $1 billion in sales, reshaping holiday shopping patterns.
US Market Highlights
- Earnings Reactions:
- Lululemon (+8%): Beat Q3 estimates with a 9% revenue jump.
- Salesforce (+11%): Hit record highs on strong earnings and enthusiasm for its AI platform Agentforce.
- Foot Locker (-8.9%): Continued struggles in consumer spending hurt sales.
- Campbell’s Soup (-6.2%): Lost market share as customers opted for cheaper alternatives.
- Tech-Driven Nasdaq Rally: Last week’s Nasdaq gains added over $1 trillion in market value, led by optimism in AI and tech sectors.
DAX Overview
- Performance:
- The DAX ended the week at 20,385 points, up 0.1% for the day and nearly 4% for the week.
- The index has gained 22% YTD, driven primarily by internationally oriented companies.
- Sector Weakness:
- Industrial production fell 1% in October, marking the second consecutive monthly decline.
- New orders in the sector dropped 1.5%, signaling continued economic challenges.
- Leaders:
- BASF (+2.36%)
- Mercedes-Benz Group (+1.52%)
- Infineon (+1.25%)
- Laggards:
- Rheinmetall AG (-2.85%)
- Vonovia (-1.04%)
- SAP (-0.77%)
Crypto Milestone
- Bitcoin Breaks $100,000:
- Up 130% YTD and 50% since the U.S. election.
- The milestone reflects optimism following Donald Trump’s election and his pro-crypto stance, including the nomination of Paul Atkins to lead the SEC.
On the Agenda Today
- Earnings:
- Oracle (ORCL) (aftermarket)
- C3.ai (AI) (aftermarket)
Conclusion
The DAX and global markets remain resilient despite mixed economic signals and geopolitical uncertainties. Key themes include the strength of AI-driven tech sectors, Bitcoin’s milestone rally, and potential stimulus measures as central banks prepare for rate cuts.tran
