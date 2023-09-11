EUR/USD fell for an eight consecutive week: Asian Open – 11/09/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:19 AM
15 views
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • China’s consumer prices rose 0.1% y/y and 0.3% m/m in August, after just one month of deflation
  • Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam resulted in deals on semiconductors and minerals, although he has stated that he is not trying to star a cold war with China
  • A Bloomberg survey favours AUD/USD rising to 68c by March and closing the year at 66c, on the assumption that China will provide adequate stimulus to boost their economy
  • BOJ governor Ueda told the newspaper Yomiuri on Saturday that the central bank will “patiently” maintain its ultra-loose policy but should have enough data by the end of the year to determine if they’ll keep negative interest rate
  • Japan’s Prime Minister said he will compile a “drastic” economic package and reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday

 

20230911movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 16:00 – Japan’s machine tool orders, M2 money stock
  • 18:00 – China’s loan growth, total social financing, M2 money stock
  • 01:00 – Consumer inflation expectations

 

Technically Speaking:

  • USD/JPY printed a bearish engulfing day on Friday
  • EUR/USD declined for an eight consecutive week, a bearish sequence which has not been seen since September 2014
  • USD/CNH closed at its highest level in nine months, and is now just -0.2% from the November 2022 high
  • USD/CHF rose for an eight week, which is its most bullish sequence since February 2015
  • Gold prices are trying to build a base above the 200-day average and printed an inverted hammer on Friday, and with the 200-day EMA around 1911 and the 1900 handle nearby for potential support levels, the reward to risk ratio seem unfavourable for bears
  • The China A50 printed a small bearish doji on Friday, and whilst it doesn’t look set for a strong rally it does look like the downside is losing steam above 12,400 (a level which has provided decent support since June)
  • WTI crude oil produced a small bullish candle on Friday, to suggest we may see an upside break from its small consolidation on the daily charet and attempt a move to 90

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 declined for a fourth day on Friday and erased most of the prior week’s gains
  • However, prices are holding above the bullish trendline projected from the March 2020 low
  • If the ASX 200 manages to rally today, 7200 makes a likely resistance area given the 200-day EMA sits just above it

 

20230910asxglance

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

EUR/USD declined for an eight consecutive week, which is its most bearish sequence in nine years. Yet the daily chart shows signs of stability above 1.07 with an inverted pinbar, and as I’d prefer not to be shorting around cycle lows I’d like to see a bounce towards the 1.0766 resistance level before considering short positions. If a swing high materialises beneath or around 1.0766, the bearish target is then 1.0650 or around the May low.

20230910eurusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open EUR/USD Forex

Latest market news

US CPI, ECB and a slew of China data: The Week Ahead – 08/09/2023
Yesterday 10:56 PM
USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
September 8, 2023 07:02 PM
Nasdaq, S&P recover on quiet news day, Oil rallies
September 8, 2023 04:50 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
September 8, 2023 03:46 PM
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
September 8, 2023 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
September 8, 2023 12:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Asian Open articles

gold_09
Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
September 7, 2023 10:37 PM
    stocks_04
    Dow Jones, ASX 200 cling to support after strong ISM report: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 6, 2023 11:13 PM
      gold_07
      Gold, EUR/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 05/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 4, 2023 10:50 PM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY analysis: Asian Open – 4th September 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 3, 2023 10:49 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.