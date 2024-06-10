EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024

The markets have reacted negatively with both the CAC and euro falling following European elections turmoil and France's decision to call a snap election. Markets generally don't like uncertainty and not when far-right parties are making gains across Europe, especially in Austria, Italy and Germany.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 10, 2024 3:00 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD fell more than 60 pips while French banking stocks took a battering in response to the weekend’s surprise election results in the European Parliament, prompting French President Macron to call on a snap election in order to halt the rise of rival and far-right Marine Le Pen. The uncertainty has weighed on risk assets for now, but the market’s focus is likely to shift swiftly. As far at the EUR/USD forecast is concerned, there is the US dollar to consider too, which is subject to heightened volatility as we have US CPI and the Fed’s rate decision coming up on Wednesday.

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

EUR/USD forecast: Fallout from EU election hits single currency

 

The markets have reacted negatively with both the CAC and euro falling following European elections turmoil and France's decision to call a snap election. Markets generally don't like uncertainty and not when far-right parties are making gains across Europe, especially in Austria, Italy and Germany. However, these types of moves tend to fade quickly, and I wouldn't be surprised if that happens again once we head deeper into the trading week. However, it may lower the longer-term EUR/USD forecast, should support for the far-right governments rise further across the board, leading to policies that are potentially damaging to the economy.

 

Investors no longer pessimistic on Eurozone for first time since Feb 2022

 

The euro was also hurt by a surprise 1% drop in Italian industrial production as was reported this morning, which overshadowed the small rise in investor optimism. The closely watched Sentix Investor Confidence barometer rose to 0.3 in June from -3.6 (pessimistic) the month before. This is a survey of about 2,800 investors and analysts, which asks respondents to rate the relative 6-month economic outlook for the Eurozone. The fact that we have now risen back to the optimistic territory, can only be a good thing, even if it has just about climbed back above the zero line. It means that investors are no longer pessimistic on the Eurozone outlook for the first time since February 2022. This follows stronger recovery across a swathe of Southern Europe. Greece, Spain and Portugal have become the Eurozone’s outperformers.

 

Meanwhile, today’s US economic calendar is a bit quiet, but there are plenty of macro events taking place later in the week that could help drive the markets.

 

US CPI is this week’s key data release after a strong NFP

 

It is all about the timing of the first Fed rate cut, which has been pushed around significantly throughout this year. Initially, markets had expected the rate cut to come in June, before a series of stronger data releases pushed it to December and recently, we have seen a few mixed data releases and it is now expected to be September. On Friday, the US dollar rallied on the back of strong US non-farm payrolls report, which caused yields to rise again.

 

The headline non-farm payrolls rose by 272,000, which was much stronger compared to expectations. While this was offset slightly by downward revision to April’s figure and the unemployment rate unexpectedly climbing to 4.0%, average wages came in hotter at +0.4% m/m. The data suggests the jobs market is not cooling as fast as indicated by other labour market data released in recent days. With aages remaining strong, this will discourage the Fed to start cutting rates sooner than September, at the earliest.

 

This week’s CPI report could have significant implications on the market’s expectations about the first rate. This could potentially cause sharp moves in gold, stock indices, and the dollar, and therefore impact the EUR/USD forecast.

 

CPI is expected to have increased 0.1% month-over-month in May, which, if correct, should keep the year-over-year rate unchanged at 3.4%. Core CPI is expected to show another 0.3% month-over-month increases, similar to April.

 

FOMC seen holding rates unchanged

 

Thanks to elevated inflationary pressures and hawkish Fed rhetoric, the market is no longer expecting Wednesday’s FOMC meeting to be a live one. The timing of the first Fed rate cut has been pushed back and now expected to happen in September. Overshadowing the FOMC meeting is the potential for the May CPI report, due for release earlier in the day, to deviate from expectations. Else, if the Fed provides the strongest hint yet of a September cut then that could move the markets in the positive direction, as this will help reduce uncertainty. For what it is worth, I reckon the Fed will once again imply a “data-dependant” approach than pre-committing to a cut. However, if the Fed Chairman turns out to be more dovish than expected, then this should create a sell-off in the dollar, given that Friday’s strong US jobs report and the ISM services PMI have both helped to ease expectations over an economic slowdown.

 

Here's the full list of this week’s key macro events relevant to the EUR/USD pair:

eur usd forecast

 

EUR/USD forecast: Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD forecast is subject to change, potentially drastically, given the importance of this week’s macro events, mentioned above. For now, the short-term path of least resistance is to the downside with rates breaking below key support and the 200-day average around 1.0785 -1.0805 area. This zone is now going to be the most important short-term resistance to watch. On the downside, 1.0700 looks to be next target for the bears, followed by the potential bullish trend line that is derived from connecting the lows of October last year and April of this year, around 1.0650.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Currency pair of the week Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD
Latest market news
View more news
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 9, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 9, 2024 02:34 PM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 2, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 2, 2024 01:28 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – November 25, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 25, 2024 01:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.