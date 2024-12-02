EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly / monthly open.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Monday 6:54 PM
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly / monthly open- NFPs / Canada employment on tap
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, December 9 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), and the Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly / monthly open.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart-GBPUSD Weekly- Sterling Trade Outlook-GBP USD Technical Forecast-12-2-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Sterling rebounded off a confluent support last week at 1.2493-1.2542- a region defined by the 2024 low-week close (LWC) and the 78.6% retracement of the yearly range. The rally failed into a major pivot zone near the yearly open / 52-week moving average at 1.2731/85 and the focus is on a breakout of this key range into the start of December trade. IF last month’s breakdown was legit, rallies should be capped by the 38.2% retracement at 1.2850 with a break lower exposing the next major level support zone at 1.2367/97- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart- USD CAD Daily- USDCAD Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast-12-2-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

USD/CAD exhausted into uptrend resistance last week with the pullback defend initial support at the 1.3977-1.4005 pivot zone. Resistance now back at 1.4085 and the focus is on a breakout of this range into the start of the month with the broader uptrend vulnerable while below. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2022 high-close / 2023 high at 1.3881/99- note that the median-line converges on this region over the next few weeks.

A topside breach / close above 1.4085 would threaten topside resumption with key resistance ste4ady at 1.4189-1.42- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Keep in mind we get the release of both US and Canada employment data on Friday- stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here.

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar-USD Weekly Event Risk- NFP- Employment- 12-2-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: GBP USD USD/CAD Weekly Strategy Webinar Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros
Latest market news
View more news
US Dollar: A Contrarian Perspective on How Trump’s Second Term Could Weaken the USD
Today 06:57 PM
EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone
Today 05:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength After Trump Tariff Threat
Today 04:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Today 02:31 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Eye Resistance Ahead of NFP
Today 02:02 PM
Foot Locker drops 19% after declines in earnings and revenues
Today 01:18 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP USD articles

germany_01
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 10:00 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 2, 2024 04:11 PM
        germany_03
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 28, 2024 12:47 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.