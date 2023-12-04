EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 4, 2023 3:12 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 28th Nov, 2023:

  • Large speculators increased their long exposure to GBP futures by 42% last week
  • They also increased long exposure to CAD futures by 19% and trimmed shorts by -3%
  • Gross-short exposure to US dollar index futures rose by 24%
  • Bulls increased their long exposure to NZD futures by 27% ahead of the RBNZ’s hawkish hold last week
  • Asset managers flipped to net-long exposure to Dow Jones futures
  • Asset managers increased their net-long exposure to Nasdaq futures to a fresh near 8-year high

 

20231204cotnetFX 20231204cotpctrankFX

  

EUR/USD (Euro dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Market positioning among large speculators and asset managers repeated the familiar pattern of adding to long exposure while trimming shorts. Yet a slew of weak data including inflation weighed on European bond yields and dragged the euro lower in the second half of the week, which saw EUR/USD formed a bearish outside week.

With markets now pricing in ECB cuts while the ECB already have the lower interest rate compared to the Fed, I suspect the euro has now entered a corrective phase.

 

GBP/USD (British pound futures) positioning – COT report:

Hawkish comments from BOE members saw asset managers and large speculator ramp up their bullish bets on GBP/USD futures, which pushed net-short exposure fall to an 8-week low. IN fact large specs increased their long exposure last week by 42%, although shorts remained effectively unchanged at just -207k contracts. With traders pricing in cuts from the Fed, we may see traders flip to net-long exposure on GBP/USD sooner than later.

20231204cotgbp

 

Gold futures (GC) positioning – COT report:

Gold made minced meat out of the 2022 high / previous all-time high during early Asian trade on Monday, rising $75 at the open and blowing past it’s 1week implied volatility band. Lots of gold headlines are to be expected. But I remain suspicious of the move, given it occurred during low liquidity trade, and we have already seen gold hand bac much of these early gains.

Still, we can see that large speculators and managed funds continued to add to longs and trim short exposure, yet met-long exposure is far from a sentiment extreme. If bond yields keep falling then the path of least resistance seems to be higher for gold. But traders may want to be on guard for some volatility around those previous highs before its next real move unfolds.

20231204cotgold

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

Crude oil closed lower for a sixth week as traders were unimpressed with OPEC’s anticipated oil production cuts. Short bets increased for a sixth week and at their fastest pace in three, whilst long bets remained effectively unchanged from managed funds and large speculators. A a bearish outside week having met resistance just beneath $80, my bias is now for a move towards the original lower target of $70.

20231204cotWTI

 

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD Gold Oil
Latest market news
View more news
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest COT articles

Research
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 01:44 AM
    japan_08
    Yen bulls return, EUR/USD benefits from soft dollar bets: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 28, 2023 02:47 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Nasdaq, crude oil analysis: COT report – Nov 20, 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 20, 2023 01:48 AM
        Research
        EUR, AUD, CAD, WTI analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 14, 2023 01:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.