EUR/CAD: Lopsided short positioning may hint at a bullish reversal

When a market is seeing lopsided short positioning in deeply oversold territory after an historic collapse, the risks of an abrupt trend change start to rise...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 13, 2021 4:32 PM
Downward trend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Currency Pair of the Week article, the loonie has been on absolute tear of late, with the ongoing rally in the price of oil, Canada’s most important export, and more recently, Friday’s strong Canadian jobs report pushing the loonie to test multi-year highs against a number of its major rivals.

Check out our guide to the Canadian dollar!

Keying in on the EUR/CAD cross, our traders have certainly taken notice: According to our internal data, a staggering 91% of outstanding volume short the pair across StoneX Retail platforms. As the chart below shows, the lopsided positioning has paid off in recent weeks, with EUR/CAD shedding more than 700 pips from its peak near 1.5100 to yesterday’s low below 1.4400 in the last three weeks alone; this marks the sharpest 3-week fall in half a decade!

fxeurcad10132021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

One of the first axioms any new trader learns is that “the trend is your friend” and the near-term trend in EUR/CAD is undeniably bearish…but it’s equally true that no trend lasts forever and the risk of a sharp bullish reversal in EUR/CAD is growing. For one, the extreme bearish positioning is a potential contrarian indicator; after all if “everyone” is already short a pair, it suggests that there may be less incremental selling pressure to push rates lower regardless of future fundamental and technical developments.

Meanwhile, the momentum oscillators on the pair are beyond stretched. Both the RSI and Slow Stochastic indicators are deep in oversold territory, showing both a strong past downtrend and a market that may be vulnerable to a sharp rally on any “good” (or even “less bad”) news, such as a dip in the price of oil or any decent data of the Eurozone.

Moving forward, the key level to watch will be 1.4445, which marks the confluence of the weekly high and the top of the bearish channel. If that level gives way in the coming days, it could mark a changing of the proverbial tide and open the door for a sharp rally in the deeply oversold pair as the overwhelming number of retail shorts look to close their positions en masse.

Of course, no analysis is foolproof, but when a market is seeing lopsided short positioning in deeply oversold territory after an historic collapse, the risks of an abrupt trend change start to rise.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: CAD Technical Analysis Forex EUR
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
Asian Stocks Dip; Dollar Gains, DAX Hits Record High
Today 09:08 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.