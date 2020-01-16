EURGBP May Be Vulnerable with UK Retail Sales ECB and BOE on Tap

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 16, 2020 3:01 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The British pound is the day’s strongest major currency as traders look ahead to tomorrow’s UK retail sales report, which is expected to print at +0.5% m/m.

That report is arguably the last significant macroeconomic release of the week, though looking ahead to next week, traders will be sure to key in on the European Central Bank meeting. In our view, the ECB will likely remain on hold after aggressive easing actions in Q4 2019, but with traders pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut from the Bank of England later this month (and near 100% odds of a hike in H1),  even a neutral outlook is likely to appear hawkish relative to the ECB’s neighbors on the Northern side of the English Channel.

All of the above puts EUR/GBP in the crosshairs over the next couple of weeks. Technically speaking, the pair is testing the top of its bearish channel off the August high near 0.9300. More recently, the pair has formed a sideways range between 0.8460 and 0.8580. When rates tested the confluence of the bearish channel and the top of that range earlier this week, they formed a “dark cloud cover” candlestick pattern, showing a shift from buying to selling pressure and marking a potential top in the pair:

Chart demonstrating the EURO(EUR) to Pound Sterling(GBP) downtrend performance . Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Moving forward, a weak UK retail sales report could be a near-term catalyst to take EUR/GBP back toward the bottom of its range near 0.8460, while a break below that area could open the door for another couple hundred pips to the downside as we move through Q1. To shift the bearish medium-term bias, traders would need to see a confirmed break above the 0.8580 resistance level.


Related tags: EUR Euro GBP Forex Bank of England BOE Central Bank ECB

Latest market news

EUR/USD to extend its bullish unwind? The Week Ahead
Today 05:30 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
Today 12:41 AM
NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD chops at 1.35, BOC pause to end?
Yesterday 01:55 PM
US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks pause after debt ceiling inspired gains
Yesterday 01:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.