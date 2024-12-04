Euro Weakness Continues Amid Global and Regional Challenges

Euro Slides as DAX Eyes Record Highs Amid Market Volatility

The euro fell over 1% against the U.S. dollar amid political instability in France, Eurozone rate cut expectations, and global trade tensions. Meanwhile, the DAX surged closer to its all-time high at 20,140, supported by a weak euro and robust market momentum.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:44 AM
germany_01
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Euro Weakness Continues Amid Global and Regional Challenges

After a brief recovery, the euro dropped over 1% against the U.S. dollar at the start of the week. Several global and regional developments contributed to this decline:

Key Drivers of Euro Weakness

  1. Political Instability in France:
    • France faces a potential no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government.
    • Uncertainty about future fiscal consolidation and unresolved structural challenges have pressured the euro near a two-year low.
    • Bond spreads in the Eurozone have widened, further amplifying market concerns.
  2. Instability in South Korea:
    • President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration and reversal of martial law caused political turmoil, pushing the KOSPI index down 1.3%.
    • The South Korean won, already the weakest currency in the region, stabilized after suspected intervention but remains down 9% against the dollar this year.
  3. Rising Rate Cut Expectations in the Eurozone:
    • Money markets are pricing in robust ECB rate cuts in 2025, increasing the interest rate differential between the U.S. and the Eurozone.
    • Volatility in currency options markets has surged, with 3- and 6-month implied fluctuations reaching levels not seen since April 2023.

Market Impacts and Broader Trends

  • ISM Manufacturing Index: The ISM index for U.S. industry rose to its highest level since June 2024, with new orders signaling growth for the first time in eight months. Employment metrics also climbed to a five-month high, confirmed by the JOLTS report.
  • Global Tensions:
    • China banned the export of key minerals, escalating trade tensions with the U.S.
    • The Australian dollar weakened after soft economic data, increasing rate cut expectations.
    • Oil prices rose, fueled by concerns over Middle East tensions.

Positive Market Performance in 2024

The stock market in 2024 has so far recorded a 19% gain, with hopes for a year-end rally. However, given the strong early performance, investors may begin to reduce risks in the coming days.

Other Key Updates

  1. Musk Pay Package: A record compensation package for Elon Musk was rejected by Delaware judges.
  2. China Escalates Trade Tensions: Key mineral exports to the U.S. have been banned.
  3. Microsoft Faces Legal Trouble: The company is facing a £1 billion lawsuit in the UK for allegedly overcharging cloud customers.
  4. Crypto Developments:
    • The U.S. government transferred $2 billion worth of Bitcoin to Coinbase.
    • Crypto whales accumulated $1 billion in Ethereum in just four days.
    • France proposed a tax on unrealized gains for digital and "non-productive" assets.

Today's Agenda (GMT)

  • 13:15: USD ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Nov)
  • 13:30: EUR ECB President Lagarde Speaks
  • 14:45: USD S&P Global Services PMI (Nov)
  • 15:00: USD ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI & Prices (Nov)
  • 15:30: USD Crude Oil Inventories
  • 17:10: EUR German Buba President Nagel Speaks
  • 18:45: USD Fed Chair Powell Speaks
  • 19:00: USD Beige Book Release

Earnings Today

  1. National Bank of Canada (Premarket)
  2. Hormel Foods (Premarket)
  3. Dollar Tree (Premarket)
  4. Foot Locker (Premarket)

Today’s DAX leaders

Daimler Truck Holding +2.51%

Commerzbank +1.49%

Rheinmetall AG +1.39%

Zalando SE +1.17%

 

Today’s DAX laggards

RWE AG +0.88%

Fresenius SE +0.78%

Bayer +0.62%

Symrise AG +0.10%

 

DAX Technical Analysis Daily Chart

20241204 DAX

Daily Chart Overview:

  • The DAX remains in a strong bullish trend, trading well above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming upward momentum.
  • The 14-day RSI at 69 suggests that the index could rise further, potentially reaching 20,150 before entering overbought territory.

Key Levels to Watch:

  1. Upside Targets:
    • A break above the all-time high of 20,140 could pave the way toward:
      • 20,150: Immediate resistance zone.
      • 20,400: Intermediate target due to trendline.
      • 21,150: Long-term upside target if bullish momentum persists.
  2. Downside Risks:
    • A drop below 19,750 could signal the start of a bearish retracement:
      • 19,500: Key support level for bears to target.

Factors Influencing DAX Movements:

  • Services PMIs: Economic performance indicators that could impact market sentiment.
  • US Labor Market Data: A weaker labor market could fuel dovish Fed expectations, supporting equities, including the DAX.
  • Central Bank Commentary: ECB or Fed commentary may drive interest rate expectations, influencing market direction.
  • US Tariff News: Updates on tariffs could directly affect Germany's export-heavy economy and the DAX.

Outlook:

  • Bullish Scenario: If the DAX holds above 19,750 and breaches 20,150, the index could continue its upward trajectory toward the upwards sloping trendline around 20,400 and beyond.
  • Bearish Scenario: A sustained break below 19,750 may signal a correction, targeting 19,500.

 

Conclusion: The euro remains under pressure due to political and economic challenges, while global markets face volatility fueled by political instability, rising rate cut expectations, and escalating trade tensions. The DAX gains from the pressured EUR and rises to all time highs. Today’s focus will shift to ECB speeches, U.S. economic data, and earnings from key companies.

 

Related tags: DAX newsletter Dax Philip's Watchlist
Latest market news
View more news
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Today 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Today 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Today 02:36 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
Today 11:49 AM
DAX Breaks 20,400, Bitcoin Hits $100K Amid Global Focus
Today 09:30 AM
USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Bullish Rebounds in Question
Today 08:23 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest DAX newsletter articles

germany_05
DAX Breaks 20,400, Bitcoin Hits $100K Amid Global Focus
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
Today 09:30 AM
    germany_03
    DAX Hits Record High as Bitcoin Breaks $100K Milestone
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    Yesterday 09:13 AM
      germany_01
      DAX breaks 20,000 Amid Bullish Momentum and ECB Focus
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      December 3, 2024 11:27 AM
        germany_04
        DAX Nears Record Highs at 19,685 Amid Bullish Momentum
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        December 2, 2024 09:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.