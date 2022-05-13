Eyes on the euro and a potential 19-year low

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 13, 2022 8:14 AM
24 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 119.8 points (1.73%) and currently trades at 7,060.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 610.79 points (2.37%) and currently trades at 26,361.37
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 387.02 points (2%) and currently trades at 19,767.36
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 97.65 points (0.74%) and currently trades at 13,251.35

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 65 points (0.9%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,298.34
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 38 points (1.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,651.43
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 139 points (1.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,878.64

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 226 points (0.71%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 152 points (1.27%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 34 points (0.87%)

 

20220513futuresFX

Sentiment seemingly took a turn for the better overnight, although we’ll stop shot of calling it a risk-on rally. We had some pretty big moves yesterday, and when you see those big moves it's only natural to get some retracement or short-covering rally, especially since it's Friday heading into the weekend.

Perhaps equity traders took note that Powell reiterated that 75-bps hikes are not a base case, which allowed US futures, Asian indices and carry trades rally. The yen was the weakest currency after the BOJ’s governor reiterated their stance on ‘powerful monetary easing’. NZD, CAD and AUD were the strongest majors against the yen, with CAD also helped higher by rising oil prices overnight.

 

EUR/USD hovers below 1.0400 ahead of industrial production

20220513eursusdFX2  

EUR/USD fell to its lowest level since January 2017 yesterday. And it is no surprise to see it rebound as such historical levels rarely break upon their first attempt. The overnight pullback has met resistance at the weekly R3 pivot and 20-hour eMA around 1.0400, so perhaps it can try to carve out a swing high. However, the daily pivot point around 1.4026 is another level to consider as resistance for a corrective high.

The initial target would be yesterday’s low and of course the 1.0340 support level. A break of which brings 1.0316 into focus near the monthly S1 and weekly S3 pivots. A break above 1.0426 invalidates the bearish bias and opens up a run for 1.0470.

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220513moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4030.88 (-1.56%) 12 May 2022

  • 102 (29.14%) stocks advanced and 238 (68.00%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 64 fell to new lows
  • 21.14% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 79.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 6.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.76% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • + 6.60% - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
  • + 5.57% - Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

Underperformers:

  • -9.28% - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)
  • -8.96% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
  • -8.90% - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

 

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

The Michigan University Consumer Survey is released at 15:00. It managed to rebound by 9.8% in April thanks to a sharp drop in gas prices, although it still remains just off multi-year lows. And with inflation (and inflation expectations) sitting around 40-year highs it is hard to see how we’ll see a material rally in consumer confidence over the coming months.

20220513calendarGMT2

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade. 
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices FTSE Trade Ideas EUR USD

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Today 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Today 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Today 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Today 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 03:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:21 AM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 02:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.