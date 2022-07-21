European Open: FTSE 100 warns of reversal at resistance, ECB up next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 21, 2022 8:38 AM
40 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 23.7 points (0.35%) and currently trades at 6,782.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 65.37 points (0.25%) and currently trades at 27,749.30
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -154.49 points (-0.74%) and currently trades at 20,735.73
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -127.7 points (-0.9%) and currently trades at 14,038.05

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 9 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,273.31
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down 0 points (0%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,585.24
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 8 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,289.98

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 27 points (0.08%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -3.75 points (-0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3 points (0.08%)

 

20220721futuresFX

 

The BOJ remain in a policy league of their own

The BOJ (Bank of Japan) kept their ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged, with interest rates at -0.1% and targeting the 10-year JGB yield around +/- 0.25%. Core CPI is now projected to rise to 2.3% from 1.9% for FY 2022, and to 1.4% from 1.1% in 2023. Yet growth forecasts have been downgraded to 2.4% due to rising commodity prices and supply constraints.

 

Stocks cautiously higher

Wall Street was higher for a second consecutive day yesterday on strong corporate earnings, although volatility was notably lower.  US and European futures are slightly lower, but overall markets are in tight ranges ahead of today’s ECB meeting.

 

ECB meeting in focus today

The euro was the strongest major currency overnight on rising expectations the ECB will raise interest rates by 50-bp today. You can read the ECB preview for today’s meeting by my colleague Fawad Razaqzada. The central Bank of Turkey also hold a meeting although no change of policy is expected. At 13:30 BST we have weekly employment data for the US, and regional PMI data from the Philly Fed index which can be used to assess the ISM manufacturing report ahead of its release.

 

EUR/USD remains below its 20-day eMA ahead of the meeting, which means the US dollar index (DXY) has found stability above its 20-day eMA. USD/CHF is forming a potential bear flag on the 4-hour chart. Gold fell below $1700 on the prospects of more central bike hiking later today. WTI is trading just below $100 yet lacking the momentum to move decisively higher or lower. The US reported higher than expected stockpiles for last week.

 

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20220721ftse100

The FTSE has been stuck in a wide range between 7,000 and 7,700 this year, although since June it has been in the lower half of that range. Whilst support has held three times recently, this week’s rally met resistance near the June high, 200-day eMA and 200-day MA. Furthermore, the RSI (2) is overbought, and yesterday’s small bearish candle was on high volume which suggests a ‘change in hands’ at resistance. The bias remains bearish below yesterday’s high and for prices to move lower back within the 7,000 – 7,350 range.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220721moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4042.91 (-0.44%) 19 July 2022

  • 211 (60.11%) stocks advanced and 123 (35.04%) declined
  • 8 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 23.65% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 21.37% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 7.37% - Future PLC (FUTR.L)
  • + 6.00% - Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
  • + 5.95% - Molten Ventures PLC (GROW.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • ·-6.03% - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)
  • ·-3.83% - DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)
  • ·-3.51% - Currys PLC (CURY.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220721calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas ECB

Latest market news

Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
Today 11:12 AM
Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Today 09:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FTSE articles

gpbusd_07
GBP/USD holds 1.25 ahead of key wages data, ZEW in focus: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
September 12, 2023 03:39 AM
    gold_08
    Gold is trapped between key levels: European open – 11/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 11, 2023 04:16 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 5, 2023 07:57 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: European open – 7th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 7, 2023 04:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.