European Open: FTSE looks tired below 7600, US GDP in focus

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 26, 2022 7:52 AM
9 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -35.9 points (-0.5%) and currently trades at 7,119.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -38.59 points (-0.14%) and currently trades at 26,639.21
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -96.04 points (-0.48%) and currently trades at 20,075.23
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 33.61 points (0.25%) and currently trades at 13,230.50

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -15.5 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,507.25
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -5 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,672.10
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -14 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,993.93

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -37 points (-0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -68 points (-0.57%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -9.5 points (-0.24%)

 

20220526futuresFX

 

But first, the central bank of Turkey announce their report rate decision. They last cut rates in November and have since focussed on ‘Liraization’ as part of their policy review. The lira has since fallen around -20% against the US dollar since then, although we’d be surprised if the central bank raised rates to defend it, given the unorthodox policies President Erdogan has forced upon his hand-picked central bankers.

 

USD/TRY currently trades at 16.36 and at a year-to-date high and, with a hawkish Fed paired with a dovish ‘bank of Erdogan’, it is difficult to see this trend turning lower. The US dollar and EUR were the strongest majors overnight, although trading ranges were tight. Asian equity markets were mixed as they absorbed the latest release of the FOMC minutes, whilst US and European equity index futures are a touch lower.

 

FTSE 100:

20220526ftse100FX

These are not the easiest of market to navigate. US indices have grind their way higher in an unconvincing manner, seemingly ready to roll over at the drop of a bad data point. The FTSE has held up relatively well, but we can all agree these are not the ideal trending conditions. But perhaps that can be used to our advantage. Yesterday’s small bullish candle seems hesitant to test 7600 and met resistance at the weekly R1. Should prices break above the high today we would prefer to look for any signs of weakness up to 7600 to fade into. Alternatively, wait for a break of yesterday’s low for more confirmation a near-term top has formed and target either Wednesday’s low or the 7400 support zone.

 

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220526moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4181.75 (0.51%) 25 May 2022

  • 215 (61.43%) stocks advanced and 121 (34.57%) declined
  • 8 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 13 fell to new lows
  • 28.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 91.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 17.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 13.25% - Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)
  • + 6.89% - Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
  • + 5.75% - SSE PLC (SSE.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • ·-6.12% - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
  • ·-5.32% - Spectris PLC (SXS.L)
  • ·-4.47% - Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

 

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220526calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Equities FTSE Trade Ideas Indices

Latest market news

Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
Today 05:30 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
Today 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 01:45 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:02 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 08:45 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 rises as Melrose and Compass Group raise outlook
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 10, 2023 06:48 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.