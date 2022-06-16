European Open: GBP/CHF in focus for today’s SNB and BOE meetings

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 16, 2022 7:00 AM
40 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 7.6 points (0.12%) and currently trades at 6,608.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 299.42 points (1.14%) and currently trades at 26,625.58
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -85 points (-0.4%) and currently trades at 21,223.21
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 14.33 points (0.1%) and currently trades at 14,172.97

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 21 points (0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,294.41
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 26 points (0.74%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,558.32
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 80 points (0.59%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,565.29

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 103 points (0.34%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 35.75 points (0.31%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 12.25 points (0.32%)

 

20220616futuresFX

 

We have three central bank meetings over the next 24-hours, and next up is the SNB (Swiss National Bank) at 08:30 BST. In May we outlined a potential case for a rate hike for SNB, based on the premise deflation is no long a concern and that they are less compelled to intervene to fight a strong currency due to higher interest and inflation rates elsewhere. They even said as much in April, and effectively outlined a case for a strong Swiss franc and rate hike should inflation continue to overshoot (which is has).

 

Economists and markets are not seeing eye to eye, with economists polled by Reuters mostly backing rates to remain at -0.75% today – whilst the 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) has fully priced in a 25-bps hike. The grater risk here is that few are paying attention to the possibility of a hike. And as traders remain heavily net-short CHF futures, a hike today could prompt a short-covering rally for the Swiss franc.

 

20220616ois

 

Meanwhile, a 25-bps hike is fully expected from the BOE (Bank of England) today. And this comes on the back of two-months of negative GDP amidst concerns the UK economy will go into a recession. Therefore this is not a happy hike, fully expected by money markets and economist – which leaves little rom for surprise. But what if BOE surprise by not hiking rates, or lowering expectations for future hikes? We’d expect the British pound to suffer, and that could make short GBP/CHF a very interesting setup – especially if the SNB hike today.

 

Meanwhile, a 25-bps hike is fully expected from the BOE (Bank of England) today. And this comes on the back of two-months of negative GDP amidst concerns the UK economy will go into a recession. Therefore this is not a happy hike, fully expected by money markets and economist – which leaves little rom for surprise. But what if BOE surprise by not hiking rates, or lowering expectations for future hikes? We’d expect the British pound to suffer, and that could make short GBP/CHF a very interesting setup – especially if the SNB hike today.

 

20220616gbpchf2

GBP/CHF rallied from the 1.2000 area yesterday, although it paused below a zone of resistance comprising of the monthly and weekly pivot and 200-bar eMA. A bearish Doji formed on the 4-hour chart and the current candle is on track to close with a bearish engulfing candle, so it is already showing the early signs of a potential top. Should the SNB hike rates today we’d expect quite a strong reaction from CHF pairs – as we suspect few are prepared for it. And this would be amplified if the BOE surprise markets by holding (low probability, but likely a bigger reaction), or delivering a dovish hike.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220616calendarBST2

 

 

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites!

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex Indices Trade Ideas GBP CHF BOE SNB

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Yesterday 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Yesterday 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 1, 2023 10:27 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 1, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 1, 2023 02:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.