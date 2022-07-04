European Open: Gold holds above $1800 (for now)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2022 7:37 AM
27 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 79 points (1.21%) and currently trades at 6,618.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 114.12 points (0.44%) and currently trades at 26,049.74
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -129.25 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 21,730.54
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -4.11 points (-0.03%) and currently trades at 14,889.78

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 49 points (0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,217.65
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,461.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 54 points (0.42%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,867.03

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -183 points (-0.59%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -88.25 points (-0.76%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.67%)

 

20220704futuresFX

 

China’s share markets were lower overnight on signs of rising covid cases in China. The ASX 200 rose around 1.5% with the ‘big four’ banks rising around 1.8% to 2.3% ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting, where they are expected to hike interest rates by 50-bp.

 

Volatility remained low across commodity and FX markets. And that could remain to be the case with the US on a public holiday. Copper prices traded in a tight range near last week’s 16-month low, USD/JPY is flat from the open but back above 135 after an initial move beneath it. Gold and silver are trading cautiously higher.

 

Gold (Daily Chart):

20220704goldFX

On Friday gold saw an initial break below $1800, only to see buyers step back in and reverse the days losses to close with a bullish pinbar at a key support level. We saw a similar move back in May which marked a swing low, so we’ll see if it has room to bounce over the near-term. From here we see the potential for a rise to the 1825 – 1830 area, but market positioning is not currently favourable for a strong rally. The reality is that managed funds and large speculators are increasing their short bets against gold, and if we see a close below $1800 then it could trigger another bout of selling.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220704movesFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3973.44 (-0.01%) 01 July 2022

  • 157 (44.86%) stocks advanced and 183 (52.29%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 45 fell to new lows
  • 18% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 80% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

  • Outperformers:
  • + 6.45% - discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)
  • + 6.00% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 5.96% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

     

    Underperformers:

  • -8.58% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
  • -7.68% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
  • -7.13% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

German trade kicks off economic data at 07:00 BST. Swiss CPI data is then released at 07:30 – and worth keeping an eye on to see if it continues to beat expectations, as this piles on the pressure for the SNB (Swiss National Bank) to continue hiking rates. No top tier US data is released due to the 4th of July celebrations.

20220704calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Gold

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: PCE inflation, euro CPIs and China PMIs in focus
Today 04:33 AM
Rate hikes ain’t over, all over the world
Yesterday 11:24 PM
USD/JPY hits fresh 7-month high as central banks maintain hawkish mode
Yesterday 10:40 PM
History of commodity markets
Yesterday 02:49 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks fall as hawkish central banks fuel recession fears
Yesterday 01:07 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Hawkish central banks hit stocks
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE articles

Market chart
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 in focus for UK inflation, Jerome Powell testimony
By:
Matt Simpson
June 21, 2023 04:19 AM
    Uptrend
    EUR/USD holds 1.08 ahead of ECB, USD/JPY hits 7-month high ahead of BOJ
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 15, 2023 05:18 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD heads into 1.0800 resistance ahead of US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2023 05:21 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 04:50 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.