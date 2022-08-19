European Open: The DAX is on track for its first bearish week in five

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 19, 2022 7:09 AM
45 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 3.3 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 7,116.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 24.63 points (0.09%) and currently trades at 28,966.77
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 89.01 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 19,852.92
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 46.46 points (0.34%) and currently trades at 13,690.34

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 14 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,555.85
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,770.38
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -41 points (-0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,656.41

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -39 points (-0.11%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -21 points (-0.16%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.16%)

 

20220819futuresFX

The US dollar continue to strengthen overnight, although at a slower pace compared to the US session, whilst JPY and CHF being the weakest majors. Japan’s inflation rate rose to its highest level in 7.5% year, yet the BOJ are unlikely to act given its within the vicinity of their own forecasts and its not expected to peak until Q4. This was the ideal catalyst for further support USD/JPY overnight.

20220819usdcnhFX

 

 

DAX 4-hour chart:

We head towards the last trading day of the week and, around current levels, the DAX is on track for a 2-bar bearish reversal pattern on the weekly chart. The pattern could also carry some weight as it would be forming just below trend resistance, projected from its record high. Whether it marks a significant swing high remains to be seen, but we currently favour a deeper retracement from current levels at a minimum.             

 

The 4-hour chart remains above trend support, but with prices consolidating in the lower quarter of this week’s range – after a sudden drop from the highs – the bias is for a downside break. A break beneath 13,605 support assumes bearish continuation and brings the 14,440 – 13,500 support zone into focus, a break beneath which opens up a run for the 13,330 support zone.

 

20220819daxFX

 

 

 

DAX 30 trading guide

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220819moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4197.27 (0.35%) 18 August 2022

  • 223 (63.71%) stocks advanced and 118 (33.71%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 7 fell to new lows
  • 37.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 88.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 10.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.80% - Plus500 Ltd (PLUSP.L)
  • + 4.57% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • + 4.29% - Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.29% - Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
  • -4.93% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)
  • -4.53% - Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

 

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

  • German producer prices are released at 16:00 BST. Whilst it remains uncomfortably high at 32.7% y/y in July, it may have peaked at 33.6% in June and expected to fall to 32%. Baby steps…
  • UK retail sales figures are also released at the same time, and given the high levels of inflation then consumption is expected to remain negative. Retail sales m/m are forecast to contract by -0.2% (-0.1% prior) and -3.3% y/y (-5.8% prior).
  • Canada’s retail sales figures are then released at 13:30 BST, although far more likely to print positive figures than the UK – even if at a slower pace. Retail sales m/m are expected to fall to 0.3% from 2.2% (or 0.9% excluding autos, down from 1.9% m/m).

20220819calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Trade Ideas GER40 Dax Indices

Latest market news

Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
Today 06:56 PM
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
Today 05:38 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
Today 03:06 PM
Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
Today 01:49 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
Today 12:57 PM
Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:03 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY, DAX, FTSE and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:05 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      DAX, FTSE and gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 4, 2023 12:00 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: European Open - 4th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 4, 2023 03:55 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.