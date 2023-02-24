European Open: Traders to get another inflation fix ahead of the weekend

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 24, 2023 6:48 AM
27 views
USA flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 21.6 points (0.3%) and currently trades at 7,307.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 305.08 points (1.12%) and currently trades at 27,409.40
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -304.09 points (-1.49%) and currently trades at 20,047.26
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -192.15 points (-1.42%) and currently trades at 13,356.52

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 27 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,934.72
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 18 points (0.42%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,276.16
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 47 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,522.69

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -27 points (-0.08%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -23.25 points (-0.19%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -2.25 points (-0.06%)

 

20230224futuresFX

 

  • Incoming BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda disappointed anyone who was hoping for a hawkish twist at his confirmation hearing, instead opting to tow the party line and back the current ultra-easy policy
  • And this is despite Japan’s inflation hitting a 41-year high ahead of the hearing
  • The easy BOJ stance helped Japan’s equity markets lead the way higher overnight,
  • WTI rose for a second day as the potential cut in Russian oil production could partially offset higher inventories in the US
  • German GDP and consumer sentiment kicks of data in today’s euro session at 07:00 GMT, with Spanish producer prices at 08:00
  • But the main event is clearly the US PCE data set at 13:30 and has the potential to drive sentiment for all four corners of the global market; bonds, equities, commodities and currencies

 

 

20230224pceinflation

Markets cannot get enough of US inflation data at present and what it means for the Fed. And that means today’s PCE figures are now likely the more important, given the upwardly revised inflation figures in the final Q4 GDP report. A hot PCE print today will simply exacerbates those fears of an aggressive Fed and likely increases bets of a 50bp Fed hike in March.

The final Michigan consumer sentiment survey also warrants a look, for the inflation expectation components if nothing else. We’d all like to see 1 and 5-year expectations soften, although recent headlines of hot inflation may not help. But the ideal scenario is a combination of soft PCE data alongside lower inflation expectations, and that would likely weigh on the dollar as Fed fund futures lower their implied probability of a 50bp hike in March. But whatever happens, the dollar is very much in focus today - it’s likely to remain bid should PCE and inflation expectations move higher.

 

XAU/USD 4-hour chart:

20230224goldFX

Gold is on track for its fourth consecutive bearish week, and at current levels has erased all of January’s gains. Our downside target at $1800 remains in play – which a hot inflation print would help with, although $1820 is currently providing support and could act as a springboard should inflation come in soft. Either way, $1820 is the pivotal level to watch for a likely binary outcome from today’s PCE data.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230224calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Inflation CPI PCE Gold XAU USD

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.