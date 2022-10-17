European Open: UK bonds in focus, the DAX remains range bound

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 17, 2022 6:33 AM
30 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -97.6 points (-1.44%) and currently trades at 6,661.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -364.37 points (-1.34%) and currently trades at 26,726.49
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -188.23 points (-1.13%) and currently trades at 16,399.46
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -107.52 points (-0.84%) and currently trades at 12,712.57

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -32 points (-0.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,826.79
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -18 points (-0.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,363.73
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -55 points (-0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,382.81

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 112 points (0.38%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 35.75 points (0.33%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 13.25 points (0.37%)

 

20221017futuresFX

 

All eyes are on the UK’s bond market today to see what they make of Jeremy Hunt’s weekend changes to Liz Truss’s economic programme. Bond prices continued to slide into Friday’s close (sending yields higher) as markets disapproved of Truss’s decision to raise taxes on company profits. Today we will find out if bond traders approve of Hunt’s weekend overhaul of the budget. Whatever happens, the British pound is likely to remain sensitive to political developments and the to what degree the BOE supports the markets.

China’s President Xi Jinping doubled down on his zero-Covid strategy when speaking at the CCP congress yesterday, which is likely to continue weighing on growth for the region. Asian equity markets were mostly lower overnight as they tracked Wall Street’s close form Friday and absorbed Xi’s comments.

With no major economic data released today Asia, currency markets mostly traded within tight ranges which they seemed hesitant to break out of. Gold and AUD/USD lifted themselves slightly from Friday’s lows but buyers lacked conviction, which makes it look more like technical repositioning over any fundamental move.

The BOC (Bank of Canada) release their quarterly business outlook survey, which looks at anticipated sales growth, inflation expectations, labour market conditions and more. As noted in a recent report, Canadian business increasingly expect higher inflation and for it to remain sticky.

 

Recent analysis: The BOC just dropped one of their preferred CPI measures

 

DAX performance:

20221017daxMOVERSfx

On Friday we outlined a bias for the DAX to find resistance around the monthly pivot point before topping out, which worked out quite well after its initial gap higher. Friday closed with a bearish candle and nearly closed its opening gap.

We can see on the 4-hour chart that a double top has occurred below 12,700. Range-trading strategies are preferred whilst prices remain between 11,860 – 12,700, so today’s bias is to the downside whilst 12,700 resistance area caps. A move below gap support at 12,379 assumes bearish continuation. Friday’s VPOC (volume point of control) is at 12,186 which is just below its 1-day implied volatility target around 12,254. Also note that the 5-day IV downside target is just below 12,000 but above the range low.

 

20221017daxFX

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 3776.27 (0.12%) 14 October 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 0 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 8.41% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 6.73% - Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)
  • + 6.61% - Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -10.5% - International Distributions Services PLC (IDSI.L)
  • -6.17% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -5.60% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221017calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil Bond Yields Dax GER40 FTSE

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
Yesterday 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
Yesterday 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:49 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 01:43 PM
      Energy
      WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:26 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 12:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.