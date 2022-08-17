European Open: UK CPI up next, USD/JPY holds 134 ahead of retail sales

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2022 6:46 AM
32 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 10 points (0.14%) and currently trades at 7,115.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 294.15 points (1.02%) and currently trades at 29,163.06
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 167.27 points (0.84%) and currently trades at 19,997.79
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 99.78 points (0.73%) and currently trades at 13,744.20

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 19 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,555.06
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,818.22
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 36 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,946.12

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 19 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -7.25 points (-0.05%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%)

 

20220817futuresFX

 

Robust retail earnings on Wall Street helped the Nikkei 225 rise above 29k for the first time in 7-months. Major benchmarks across Asia also posted gains as they tracked Wall Street higher - amidst hopes of peak inflation – as India became the latest country to exhibit signs of disinflation.

 

 

Australians getting less bang for their buck

The Australian dollar was lower overnight as wage growth was below expectations. Wages grew 0.7% q/q (0.7% previously) and 2.6% y/y, up from 2.4%. And as wage growth (or lack of) was why the RBA refrained from raising rates sooner, it takes the heat off for a more aggressive hike path going forward. And with annual CPI at 6.1% and wage growth at 2.6%, ‘real wages’ are now -3.5% y/y. And that is deflationary.

 

The RBNZ raised rates by 50bp points

20220817ocrFX

It was pretty much a done deal and fully expected by economists and market pricing. Interest rates are now at 3% - their highest since 2015 – and it was RBNZ’s 4th 50bp hike, and 7th hike of the cycle. And there is likely more to follow.

 

UK inflation and EU GDP up next

In a few hours we get a fresh look at UK inflation. Given the BOE predict five consecutive quarters of negative growth, a lower inflation report is hardly cause for a celebration. But that’s not to say markets won’t try and celebrate it with a cheeky ‘peak inflation party’. So the bigger risk is that inflation simply picks up again, and piles further pressure on the BOE to hike their way towards a deeper recession, as quickly as possible.

 

But we also have flash GDP data for the Euro area at 10:00 BST. Should we get a stronger inflation print from the UK and disappointing growth figures from Europe, it could bode well for the EUR/GBP short setup discussed in yesterday’s European Open report. The pair has already broken to a 9-day low which reinforces the view that an important swing high was seen last week.

 

 

USD/JPY holds steady ahead of US retail sales

20220817usdjpyFX

Retail sales beat expectations in June, and a repeat performance today could bode well for USD/JPY bulls. We can see on the 1-hour chart that its rally above the weekly pivot point confirmed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, and prices have now retraced within a corrective channel after hitting its target. Support has been found at the 133.89 high and the 200 and 50-bar eMA’s are nearby for potential support. From here we see the potential for an upside break and for it to target the daily R1, just below the 135 handle.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220817moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4200.94 (0.36%) 16 August 2022

  • 148 (42.29%) stocks advanced and 192 (54.86%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 39.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 87.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 16% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 24.20% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 8.54% - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L)
  • + 5.25% - Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -11.40% - FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
  • -6.15% - NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
  • -4.10% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220817calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY Retail Sales Inflation

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Yesterday 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Yesterday 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
DAX, FTSE and gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 4, 2023 12:00 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: European Open - 4th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 4, 2023 03:55 AM
      EUR/USD is back below 1.0900 ahead of euro CPI reports and US GDP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 29, 2023 04:58 AM
        Research
        GBP/USD, DAX Analysis: European open – 27th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2023 05:11 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.