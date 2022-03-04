European Open: USD/JPY holds key support ahead of NFP

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 4, 2022 6:27 AM
13 views
Close-up of market chart
Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -40.6 points (-0.57%) and currently trades at 7,110.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -595.05 points (-2.24%) and currently trades at 25,982.22
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -602.22 points (-2.68%) and currently trades at 21,865.12
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -264.44 points (-1.8%) and currently trades at 14,390.00

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -97 points (-1.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,141.85
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -86 points (-2.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,655.78
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -318 points (-2.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,380.40

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -176 points (-0.52%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -99.5 points (-0.71%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -26.5 points (-0.61%)
  20220304futures3ci 20220304futures3fx

Asian equity markets remain in the red after initial reports of a fire at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine sent investors hiding for cover. Rescue teams have since arrived to control the fire and prices have stabilised, although sentiment now sits on a knife edge. Interestingly, it was only yesterday that French President Macron warned that “the worst is yet to come” following his call with Putin.

The events overnight prompted a call between President Biden and President Zelenskiy, both calling for Russia to cease military action in the area to allow emergency services to be at the site. Whilst Russian forces initially prevented emergency services from accessing the site, it has now been confirmed they’re now able to extinguish the fire.

Futures markets point to a weak open

A major theme to track heading into the weekend is how European leaders respond and if the situation deteriorates further or, with any luck, take a turn for the better. With futures markets pointing lower ahead of the open the FTSE is currently expected to open below its 200-day eMA. S&P 500 E-mini futures are back above 4300 yet a bearish hammer formed below the 200day eMA, hinting at a swing high. The DAX is poised to open beneath the Feb 3rd low.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220304moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4052.28 (-2.57%) 03 March 2022

  • 18 (5.13%) stocks advanced and 332 (94.59%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 56 fell to new lows
  • 21.08% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 12.54% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 14.25% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 12.39% - Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
  • + 11.20% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 9.64% - London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG.L)

Underperformers:

  • -42.13% - Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)
  • -27.50% - ITV PLC (ITV.L)
  • -14.13% - Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

AUD continues to defy risk-off flows

Another spike in commodity prices helped AUD and NZD escape the usual sell-off associated with bouts of risk-off. AUD/JPY has risen to a 17-week high and EUR/AUD trades beneath 1.50 for the first time since October 2017. Should tensions not escalate further then traders may be able to focus on today’s NFP report, even if Powell’s effective confirmation of a 25 bps hike had already upstaged it somewhat.

20220304usdjpyFX

USD/JPY is trading effectively flat for the day, although a large bullish hammer shows there is demand around 115.23, where the weekly pivot point resides. Should NFP outperform expectations and geopolitical tensions somehow reside, perhaps it can break back above 115.50. Yet should sentiment turn south a break below 115.20 suggests its next leg lower is underway.

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220304calendarGMT

 

 

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.