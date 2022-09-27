European Open: Volatility pauses, ECB, BOE and Fed members speak

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 27, 2022 6:43 AM
43 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 19.5 points (0.3%) and currently trades at 6,488.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 170.61 points (0.64%) and currently trades at 26,601.85
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -189.29 points (-1.06%) and currently trades at 17,665.85
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 34.59 points (0.27%) and currently trades at 12,939.49

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 35 points (0.5%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,055.95
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 18 points (0.54%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,360.56
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 65 points (0.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,292.92

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 188 points (0.64%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 87 points (0.77%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 26.25 points (0.72%)

 

20220927futuresFX

 

We have more central bankers at the helm today from the ECB, BOE and Fed. Christine Lagarde speaks at 12:30, although the topic of ‘financial stability amidst digitisation of financial services’ is unlikely to touch on monetary policy. ECB vice president de Guindos then speaks at 14:00.

 

But given that the BOE have been put on the spot by the flailing pound and its fallout from the UK’s mini budget, all eyes will be on BOE MPC member Pill at 14:35. Traders will seek any clues as to just how aggressive any BOE hike may be to support the pound, keeping in mind that money markets were pricing in as much as 200bp yesterday.

 

As for Fed members, Jerome Powell hits the wires at 12:30 and Bullard is then up at 14:55. And in all likelihood, comments from BOE and Fed will be more highly anticipated than any economic data.

 

 

GBP/USD 1-hour chart

20220927gbpusdFX

 

The pound’s 5.2% rally from its all-time low may not have recouped all of the day’s losses yesterday but was prominent enough to suggest we are now within a 3-wave correction. Having pulled back from the ~1.09 high, prices found support at the weekly S1 and monthly S3 pivots and 50% retracement level. Lower wicks shows demand around that support zone then a small bullish hammer preceded a turn higher in the Asian session. Prices are now coiling in a small consolidation pattern on the 1-hour chart and shows the potential to continue higher in its ‘C’ section of an ABC correction.

 

The bias remains bullish above the recent swing lows and for a move towards the 1.1000 area, and any hawkish comment from the BOE could make it get there sooner than later.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220927moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3874.7 (0.03%) 26 September 2022

  • 120 (34.19%) stocks advanced and 223 (63.53%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 104 fell to new lows
  • 16.52% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 35.04% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 1.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 11.34% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 7.17% - Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
  • + 6.07% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -8.08% - Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
  • -7.83% - Vistry Group PLC (VTYV.L)
  • -7.72% - Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220927calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas GBP/USD

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 05:02 AM
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
Yesterday 07:33 PM
Suderman Says: Will announcing a peak in rates be a mistake?
Yesterday 06:38 PM
Paper trading: advantages and how to
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Gold among beneficiaries of falling rates expectations
Yesterday 04:13 PM
Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
Yesterday 01:47 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:55 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Two Trades to Watch: Gold, FTSE
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 13, 2023 08:15 AM
      Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, USD/CAD
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 10, 2023 08:33 AM
        Gold Sand
        Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, Gold
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 3, 2023 08:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.