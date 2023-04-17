EUR/USD forecast, oil forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 9:40 AM
9 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD struggles below 1.10 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde

  • USD strength continues from Friday
  • Christine Lagarde to speak
  • EUR/USD looks to support at 1.0930

EUR/USD continues to struggle below 1.10 after falling on Friday as the USD continues with its recovery.

The Greenback advanced on Friday despite retail sales falling 1%, instead encouraged by a tick higher in the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment report, which rose to 63.5 from 62 and as the one-year inflation outlook also rose to 4.6% up from 3.6%. Core retail sales also showed resilience.

According to the CME Fedwatch tool, the market is pricing in an 83% probability that the Fed will hike rates by 25 bps at the May meeting.

The EUR rose 0.9% against the USD last week, supported by hawkish ECB commentary, which now has the market pricing in a 46% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike in May.

There is no high-impacting eurozone data due today. Instead, attention will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde, who is due to speak. Investors will be watching carefully for clues about the ECB’S next move.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD rose to a high of 1.1075 on Friday, before falling below 1.10 heading into the weekend. The RSI remains in bullish territory and decent support can be seen at 1.,0930 the March high and the January high. A break below here could open the door to 1.09 round number and 1.0850. Below here, the confluence of the 50 sma and the rising trendline support at 1.0750 could offer strong support.

Meanwhile, on the upside, buyers will look for a rise over 1.10 psychological level and 1.1045 at the 2023 high to extend the bullish uptrend towards 1.11 and 1.1180 at the March 2022 high.

eurusd chart

Oil looks to Chinese data dump

  • Oil steadies after solid gains last week
  • Chinese GDP could support a stronger demand outlook
  • WTI tests 200 sma resistance

Oil prices are holding steady at the start of the week after gaining over 2% last week, marking its fourth straight weekly gain.

Oil is looking ahead to tomorrow’s China GDP data for the next catalyst, which is expected to show that growth bounced back in a solid fashion as the economy re-opened after Covid. Retail sales and industrial production data is also due. The data comes as the Citi group surprise index sits at a 17-year high.

The data is expected support the narrative that the economic recovery in China will lift oil demand to a record high. A point that was reiterated by the IEA on Friday.

While the price of oil has rebounded from recent 15-month lows following the OPEC+ decision to cut output, the rally has run into resistance amid rising concerns over a recession in the US as interest rates continue to rise.

The USD is rising today, which makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies. A slew of Fed speakers are due to hit the airwaves with week. Their comments will be closely watch and could also drive oil prices.

Where next for Oil prices?

Oil has been trading in a holding pattern since the start of April. The price rebounded from 67.90 the 2023 low, rising above the 50 & 100 sma the 80.00 psychological level, before running into resistance at the 200 sma at 82.80.

The RSI supports further upside but buyers will need to break above the 200 sma and 83.35 the December high, to break out of the holding pattern and bring 90.00 the round number, and November 10 high into play ahead of 93.20.

Should sellers successfully defend the 200 sma the price could look support at 80.00 round number ahead of 76.90 the 100 sma. It would take a break below the 72.30 lower band of the holding pattern for bears to take control.

 

 

oil chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil EUR/USD

Latest market news

FTSE 100 rally continues as it eyes fresh 5-week high
Today 06:37 AM
Dollar outlook: DXY rebounds from its YTD low
Today 05:51 AM
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 02:02 AM
Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
April 14, 2023 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
April 14, 2023 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market chart
EUR/USD forecast, oil forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:40 AM
    High rise buildings
    FTSE 100 rally continues as it eyes fresh 5-week high
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 06:37 AM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 14, 2023 12:55 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 14, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.