EURUSD, Nasdaq Forecast: Inflation Data and Holiday Volatility

EURUSD, Nasdaq Forecast: Eurozone inflation data is in focus as EURUSD hovers near two-year lows. Meanwhile, irregular market volatility surrounding Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year is poised to dominate headlines, alongside key US economic data and Federal Reserve rate expectations in early December.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 9:48 AM
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • German Prelim CPI
  • Eurozone CPI
  • Santa Rally or Pause Before New Year?

Eurozone Inflation and Upcoming US Data With the euro trading at extreme lows, German prelim CPI, set for release today, is expected to drive volatility while the US Dollar remains on holiday due to Thanksgiving. As the euro trades near critical levels before the weekly and monthly close, its response to upcoming German and Eurozone inflation data will likely shape its December trajectory.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

Next week, volatility risks remain high with key US economic data, including non-farm payrolls, ISM Services PMI, and ISM Manufacturing PMI, potentially shifting focus away from the "Trump effect." While Fed rate impacts have taken a back seat due to Trump's market influence, upcoming payroll data and rate anticipations—combined with seasonal holiday effects—could further stir volatility between Christmas and New Year.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

EURUSD Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD Forecast: EURUSD_2024-11-28_10-29-53

Source: Tradingview

Between a potential bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly time frame, and a dragonfly doji on the 3-day time frame, aligning with oversold relative strength levels previously seen in October 2023, the EURUSD chart leans towards a bullish bias. Two scenarios are set ahead of the German CPI today and the Eurozone CPI on Friday

Bullish Scenario: the continuation of the rebound from the 1.0333 mark above 1.06 can reach the 1.07 and 1.0770 resistance levels respectively.

Bearish Scenario: a close below the 1.0333 mark can amplify parity risks with the dollar and further towards the 0.980 mark.

Nasdaq Forecast: Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

Nasdaq Forecast: NAS100_2024-11-28_11-44-34

Source: Tradingview

Analyzing the Nasdaq's monthly chart reveals that the so-called "Santa Claus rally" and subsequent New Year enthusiasm influenced market movements between 2022 and 2024. Currently, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching overbought levels last seen in 2021—a period when the holiday season marked a resistance for a year-long market correction. With Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025, extended bullish momentum could be possible, and key levels remain pivotal to quantifying the scenario.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

Nasdaq Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

Nasdaq Forecast: NAS100_2024-11-28_11-56-10

Source: Tradingview

The Nasdaq’s uptrend shows potential for further gains above the 20,200 level, which aligns with the key open and close levels of October trading weeks. A decisive break above 21,200 could extend the rally towards the 21,700-mark.

On the downside, a close below 20,200 may find support near the lower boundary of the primary uptrend channel at 19,900 and 19,600. Should the index breach the critical 19,200 level, it could open the path to further declines, targeting 18,700, 18,200, and potentially 17,000 in a bearish scenario.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Nasdaq EUR/USD Inflation Technical analysis
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Nasdaq articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of a data-heavy week
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:05 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Can the Bullish Momentum Continue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 28, 2024 02:50 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: EURUSD Faces Parity Risk and Nasdaq Eyes another Bull Run
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      November 22, 2024 08:13 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Nvidia earnings & jobless claims
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 21, 2024 02:01 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.