EURUSD Outlook: Headwinds Ahead with Stable Dollar and ECB Decision

EURUSD Outlook: As the market leans toward a 25bp rate cut in the upcoming Fed decision, the US Dollar remains stable against the EURUSD, which is expected to face additional headwinds as the ECB approaches its own rate decision, also signaling a potential 25bp rate cut.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 12, 2024 9:21 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

EURUSD Outlook: Forex.com Econ Calendar

Source: Forex.com Economic Calendar

The ECB’s data-driven, meeting-by-meeting approach is creating a favorable environment for a rate cut in September. Inflation in the eurozone cooled from 2.6% to 2.2% by the end of August, while Germany’s inflation dropped to 1.9%, levels last seen in 2021. These developments, coupled with declining energy prices, are contributing to lower inflation and supporting the likelihood of easing policies across central banks, reinforcing September as a "rate cut month." The Bank of Canada led this trend with a 25bp cut in early September, and the ECB, Fed, and BOE are expected to follow suit.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

The ECB’s upcoming policy statement and press conference will likely emphasize its data-dependent strategy, which could lead to heightened market volatility if any unexpected remarks emerge Currently, EURUSD is under pressure due to a stable US Dollar, bolstered by expectations of a 25bp Fed rate cut following stronger-than-expected non-farm payroll data and core CPI in August. The dollar is holding steady near December 2023 lows, leaving the euro vulnerable to further downside risk.

From a Technical Outlook

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD – 3D Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD_2024-09-12_11-04-01

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD recently rebounded from its 2023 highs and is facing a critical resistance level at 1.1220. Failure to break above this level could push the pair down towards the upper boundary of a trendline connecting lower highs between July and December 2023, with initial support at 1.0970.

If EURUSD breaks below that, further downside could take it to 1.0890 and potentially down to the 1.0790 support level. On the upside, a breakout above 1.1220 is needed to confirm a continuation of the uptrend, potentially driving the pair towards the 1.13 range, aligning with July 2023 highs.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: ECB Fed EUR/USD Technical analysis
Latest market news
View more news
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
Yesterday 08:54 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
Yesterday 07:37 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest ECB articles

EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 11, 2024 05:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    December 9, 2024 08:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 9, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 9, 2024 02:34 PM
        The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 20, 2024 08:12 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.