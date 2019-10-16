EURUSD rallies on Brexit optimism and US retail sales shocker

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 16, 2019 1:48 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Thanks to a poor US retail sales report and ongoing Brexit-related optimism, the EUR/USD exchange rate continues to squeeze higher. A few moments ago, it broke above last week’s high at 1.1060ish. With the Dollar Index also struggling, and given the narrowing of the Germany-US yields, the path of least resistance continues to remain to the upside for this pair. The bulls will be eyeing the top of the rising channel or the Fibonacci retracement levels shown on the chart below as possible target. Key support comes in at 1.1045. For as long as this level holds, the bulls should remain happy. However, a break back below this level, or ideally a closing break sub 1.10, would probably invalidate the bullish argument.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com

Related tags: Forex Euro

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 11:34 AM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.