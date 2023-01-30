Fed meeting preview: The magic show of interest rates, inflation, and growth

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 30, 2023 3:45 PM
561 views
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The Federal Reserve meeting this week is a highly anticipated spectacle, similar to a magic show with a renowned magician who has the power to make interest rates, inflation, and economic growth disappear or reappear with a wave of a wand.

Interest Rates

The current expectations are for the Fed to raise interest rates by 25bps to the 4.50-4.75% range. While this meeting’s interest rate decision is as close to a “done deal” as we ever see with central banks, any hints about how Powell and Company see interest rates evolving in the March meeting and beyond will still move the market.

CMEFEDWATCH

Source: CME FedWatch

Inflation

The magician's challenge will be to balance inflationary pressure with economic growth. Inflation has been falling recently, but some at the Fed still believe there’s a risk that price pressures become entrenched in a reinforcing cycle. The Fed has maintained a target inflation rate of 2% and provide an update on the current inflationary trend in its statement; for its part, the market will be keen to see if the Fed starts to relax its hawkish rhetoric around inflation.

Economic Growth

Economic growth remains a key concern for the Fed, as the US and global economy show signs of slowing amidst higher interest rates. The Fed's recent statement indicated that economic activity has moderated, with the pace of job gains slowing and consumer spending plateauing. The Fed will need to assess whether the current pace of growth is sustainable and if additional support is required.

Chart to watch: EUR/USD

The world’s most widely-traded currency pair has been trending consistently higher (showing weakness in the US dollar relative to the euro) since bottoming in late September. As the chart below shows, the uptrend remains healthy, with prices consolidating near the yearly highs, the daily RSI locked firmly in a bullish zone, and a recent “golden cross” of the 50-day EMA above the 200-day EMA all supporting prices.

Unless we see a truly shocking development, traders will likely continue to buy dips in EUR/USD, with potential for the pair to break out to a new 10-month high above 1.0940 if the Fed is relatively dovish compared to the ECB.

EURUSDDAILY01302023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The Big Question

The big question on everyone's mind is, will Fed Chairman Powell be able to pull off another successful performance? The market is watching with bated breath, as the outcome of this meeting could set the tone for the rest of the year. Will the magician deliver another outstanding performance and leave the audience in awe, or will he drop the ball and cause market turbulence?

Related tags: Fed FOMC Powell USD

Latest market news

Gap trading: how to use gap trading strategies
Today 08:30 AM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 08:12 AM
Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:09 AM
European Open: WTI back above $70, yen remains firm
Today 04:21 AM
The Yen repatriation trade appears to be back in play
Today 02:45 AM
Stock Indices Gain on Moderating Bank Failure Fears
Yesterday 07:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Fed articles

FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 22, 2023 06:57 PM
    Federal reserve building
    What if the Fed Fund Futures curve is too dovish?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 22, 2023 02:19 AM
      Research
      Fed meeting preview: Dollar Index at 1-month lows ahead of tight decision
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 20, 2023 06:04 PM
        Research
        US CPI recap: GBP/USD holds above 200-day EMA as inflation meets expectations
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 14, 2023 02:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.