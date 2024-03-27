Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish

GBP/USD has historically seen its strongest gains in April, while USD/CAD has seen its worst performance in April and is testing resistance at its 4-month highs near 1.3600.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 27, 2024 2:41 PM
crypto_10
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

April Forex Seasonality Key Points

  • GBP/USD has historically seen its strongest gains in April.
  • USD/JPY tends to fall in April, and with rates testing 34-year highs and Japanese policymakers considering intervention, seasonality and policy risks point to the downside.
  • USD/CAD, by far, has seen its worst performance in April and is testing resistance at its 4-month highs near 1.3600.

The beginning of a new month marks a good opportunity to review the seasonal patterns that have influenced the forex market over the 50+ years since the Bretton Woods system was dismantled in 1971, ushering in the modern foreign exchange market.

As always, these seasonal tendencies are just historical averages, and any individual month or year may vary from the historic average, so it’s important to complement these seasonal leans with alternative forms of analysis to create a long-term successful trading strategy.

Market Outlook EUR/USD

Euro Forex Seasonality – EUR/USD Chart

aaaeurusd_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Historically, April has been a bullish month for EUR/USD, with an average return of 0.34% over the last 50+ years. With the world’s most widely-traded currency pair tracking toward an essentially unchanged March, after an essentially flat February, FX traders will be hoping that volatility picks up in one direction or another!

British Pound Forex Seasonality – GBP/USD Chart

aaagbpusd_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the above chart, GBP/USD has historically seen its strongest bullish performance of any month in April, with average returns in excess of 0.6% since 1971. Through the first three months of the year, GBP/USD has been following its historical seasonality to a “T”, with losses in January and February and March tracking toward a roughly flat month, so this will be a key pair to watch in the coming month.

Japanese Yen Forex Seasonality – USD/JPY Chart

aaausdjpy_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

USD/JPY’s strong start to 2024 carried over through March, though if the historical tendency tracks through April, the pair could see a pullback in the coming weeks. Notably, USD/JPY is testing its 34-year high near 152.00 as of writing, and Japanese policymakers appear poised to intervene directly into the market to strengthen the yen (likely pushing USD/JPY lower) if it rises much further. This alignment of fundamental policy goals and bearish seasonality strengthens the likelihood of a USD/JPY drop in April.

Australian Dollar Forex Seasonality – AUD/USD Chart

aaaaudusd_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The Australian dollar is another currency pair that is tracking its long-term seasonality closely so far in 2024. The pair fell in both January and February and as of writing, is on track to finish March near unchanged. With that as the backdrop, April has historically been the second most bullish month for AUD/USD, with average returns of 0.38% since 1971.

Canadian Dollar Forex Seasonality – USD/CAD Chart

aaausdcad_seasonality_April_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Well, there’s a standout! Going back to 1971, April has been by far the most bearish month for USD/CAD, with the pair showing an average loss of more than -0.5% over that period. As of writing, USD/AD is probing its highest levels since last November near 1.3600, so it will be interesting to see if that resistance level caps rates over the next month.

As always, we want to close this article by reminding readers that seasonal tendencies are not gospel – even if they’ve tracked relatively closely so far this year – so it’s important to complement this analysis with an examination of the current fundamental and technical backdrops for the major currency pairs.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR USD GBP USD USD JPY AUD USD Forex USD CAD Technical Analysis
Latest market news
View more news
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest EUR USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
December 3, 2024 02:01 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – October 11, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 11, 2024 11:46 AM
      USD_GBP_EUR
      EUR/USD: Economic Calendar for August 14th, 2024: Key Events and Potential Market Impact
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      August 13, 2024 03:10 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 15, 2024 11:40 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.