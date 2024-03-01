Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March

USD/JPY and USD/CAD could see noteworthy moves this month if history is any guide - read on to see the full data!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 1, 2024 3:35 PM
stocks_07
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

March Forex Seasonality Key Points

  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD tend to see relatively small moves in March.
  • USD/JPY’s historical performance points to the potential for more strength in the coming month.
  • USD/CAD’s strong start to 2024 could come under pressure based on the historical seasonality.

The beginning of a new month marks a good opportunity to review the seasonal patterns that have influenced the forex market over the 50+ years since the Bretton Woods system was dismantled in 1971, ushering in the modern foreign exchange market.

As always, these seasonal tendencies are just historical averages, and any individual month or year may vary from the historic average, so it’s important to complement these seasonal leans with alternative forms of analysis to create a long-term successful trading strategy.

Market Outlook EUR/USD

Euro Forex Seasonality – EUR/USD Chart

aaaeurusd_seasonality_March_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

March has historically been a quiet – indeed the quietest! – month of the year for EUR/USD, with the world’s most widely-traded currency pair eking out an average gain of just 0.02% since 1971. Volatility has already been subdued for the pair, so hopefully for most traders, EUR/USD can buck the historical trend over the next month.

British Pound Forex Seasonality – GBP/USD Chart

aaagbpusd_seasonality_March_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the above chart shows, GBP/USD has historically risen slightly (+0.18%) in March. The third month is the strongest of the year so far, using average data since 1971, but only the 5th strongest of the 12 months across the entire year.

Japanese Yen Forex Seasonality – USD/JPY Chart

aaausdjpy_seasonality_March_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

USD/JPY saw a strong start to 2024, and based on history, those gains could continue into March. Since 1971, the trans-Pacific pairing has gained 0.13% on average, its 3rd strongest month across the sample.

Australian Dollar Forex Seasonality – AUD/USD Chart

aaaaudusd_seasonality_March_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

AUD/USD fell in both of the first two months of the year, and the long-term seasonal tendencies hints that another drop may be in store. AUD/USD has historically fallen an average of 0.07% during March before getting its bullish mojo back in April.

Canadian Dollar Forex Seasonality – USD/CAD Chart

aaausdcad_seasonality_March_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Last but not least, USD/CAD may seem some tougher sledding in March after a solid start to the year. As the chart above shows, USD/CAD has historically fell in March, losing 0.05% on average since 1971, it’s second-worst performance of any month across the year.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD EUR USD USD JPY USD CAD AUD USD
Latest market news
View more news
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Today 10:00 PM
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Today 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP USD articles

GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 24, 2024 09:00 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
    By:
    David Song
    December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 17, 2024 06:00 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.