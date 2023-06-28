FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty

FTSE 100 rising for third straight session

The FTSE 100 is up 0.3% this morning and on course to gain ground for a third consecutive session today.

Will the hawkish message from central banks continue?

Central banks remain under the spotlight today, with speeches due from several European Central Bank members including president Christine Lagarde, the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey and Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda on the last day of the ECB Forum in Portugal.

Lagarde spoke yesterday at the annual conference, when she said the ECB must push ahead with ‘persistent’ interest rate rises to bring inflation down, dashing hopes that it is approaching the end of its tightening cycle. The president said it is not known when rates will peak given the strong labour market. ‘Under these conditions, it is unlikely that in the near future the central bank will be able to state with full confidence that peak rates have been reached,’ Lagarde said.

We discovered overnight that Australia’s CPI rose 5.6% in the year to May, marking the slowest increase in 13 months! That followed on from easing data out of Canada yesterday, providing welcome signs that inflation is easing.

The remainder of the economic calendar today is made up of Italian inflation data and then over in the US this afternoon we have MBA 30-year mortgage rates, retail and wholesale inventories, goods trade balance as well as EIA gasoline and oil stocks change data. We will also be getting the results of the latest bank stress tests from the Federal Reserve today, the first since the banking crisis that erupted back in March.

FTSE 100 analysis: Where next for the UK 100?

The UK 100, which tracks the FTSE 100, is trying to recover the heavy ground lost during last week’s rout and is on course to book its third consecutive day of gains, although it remains well below where it was this time last week.

We are looking for the index to keep climbing toward the falling trendline if it can keep up the momentum. A break above the trendline, which can be traced back to April, could pave the way fo the index to climb toward 7,650.

We can see 7,454 held as a firm floor on Friday and Monday, in-line with the lows we saw at the end of May. Any break below here would risk the index falling back toward the 2023-lows we saw back in March.

Top UK stock news

Boohoo is up 0.4% said it has ‘serious concerns’ about the conduct of the board of Revolution Beauty, in which it owns a 26.6% stake. Boohoo representatives attended Revolution Beauty’s annual general meeting yesterday, which led to its chief executive, chief financial officer and chair all being removed by shareholders. That left just one independent director named Jeremy Schwartz, who then reappointed the three directors and two new non-executives. The argument was that this was the only way to get its shares trading again. Boohoo said it ‘fails to see how such a board can claim to be acting in the best interest of shareholders’. Boohoo is now calling for a general meeting to try and oust the three directors again and replace them with its own nominees. ‘Boohoo remains supportive of a lifting of the suspension [in Revolution Beauty shares], but not at the expense of doing so with a board that has proven to behave inappropriately.’ Revolution Beauty shares are up over 36% after trading was restored this morning.

Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo is up 0.5% after ending its relationship with Sean Coombs after the musician accused the firm of neglecting his liquor brands. Diageo said it is ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Coombs and claimed he made almost $1 billion from their relationship over the past 15 years in a court filing that responded to his lawsuit yesterday. The lawyer that is representing Coombs said Diageo’s attempt to end the deals is ‘like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism’.

Water utilities Severn Trent, United Utilities and Pennon Group are up 0.2% to 0.3% after Sky News reported government ministers are drawing up contingency plans for the collapse of Thames Water, which is struggling with a mountain of debt. The report said regulator Ofwat has been holding discussions with ministers about the possibility of placing Thames Water into a special administration regime that would effectively take the company into temporary public ownership. That report comes as Thames Water CEO Sarah Bentley resigned yesterday.

S4 Capital is up 2.1%. The firm said it will hold a virtual briefing session for investors at 1500 BST today, when management will ‘discuss the topic of Artificial Intelligence and the impact we believe it will have on our industry.’ A Q&A session will follow.

RBC said Ryanair and Wizz Air are its Top Picks in the ultra-low-cost group of airlines, with the broker giving both of them Outperform ratings and sending Wizz Air shares up 2.2% today. Meanwhile, International Consolidated Airlines and easyJet were given Sector Perform ratings.

Sage has been upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan, which has a price target of 1,100p on the company. The software company is up 3% at 901.6p in early trade.

Centamin has been raised to Hold by Liberum, which has a 89p price target on the gold miner. The stock is down 1.5% at 89.78p this morning.

Diversified Energy Company is up 1% after selling a group of non-operated assets for $40 million. The assets sold include around 200 wells and the price represents four times anticipated cashflow from them over the next 12 months. It also includes 85,000 net acres of land in Oklahoma and Texas. ‘This divestiture of non-operated properties underscores our commitment to optimise the assets we operate while strategically realising value from assets better suited for other operators and owners. Selling these assets with operating costs higher than those we operate positions us to further reduce our Central Region lease operating expenses and improve operating margins,’ said CEO Rusty Hutson Jr.

Energean is down 0.2% after pricing $750 million of senior secured loan notes due in 2033 with a fixed annual interest rate of 8.5%, which will be paid semi-annually at the end of March and September. The first payment is due on March 30, 2024 and will mature on September 30, 2033. The proceeds are being used to repay loan notes due in 2024.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust is up 2.1% this morning. The income trust said its net asset value declined to 101.5p at the end of March from 108.4p the year before, which it said was due to the increase in weighted average unlevered discount rate during the year. It paid a dividend of 6p for the year, up from 5.62p, and said it is aiming to lift this another 4% to 6.24p over the next 12 months. Its portfolio valuation rose to £1.1 billion from £913 million. Its loss before tax narrowed to £18.6 million from £79.8 million.