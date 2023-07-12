FTSE 100 analysis: BoE says path of interest rates is ‘uncertain’ – Top UK stocks

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:12 AM
12 views
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

FTSE 100 rebounding

The FTSE 100 continues to rebound from the 8-month lows hit last week, with the blue-chip index up 0.4% in early trade.

The Bank of England released its financial stability report this morning. The central bank said parts of the global financial system remain ‘vulnerable to potential stresses’ such as a deteriorating economic outlook, persistently high inflation and geopolitical tensions. It said the ‘future path of interest rates is also uncertain’ and admitted the rise seen over the last year is making it harder for households and businesses to service their debt, particularly those with heavy debt levels or those with high exposure to the commercial property market. UK households are also struggling with higher rates and prices. Mortgage holders are facing higher costs but the BoE said the proportion of income being spent on mortgage payments should remain below the peaks we saw in the 2008 financial crisis.

The economic calendar today is headlined by the latest US inflation data with CPI out this afternoon, followed by speeches from Federal Reserve members Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic. Economists hope that the rise in CPI slowed to 3.1% in June from the 4% increase we saw in May.

The Bank of Canada will also be making its next interest rate decision today, when it is expected to push ahead with its second consecutive 25bps increase.

 

FTSE 100 forecast: Where next for the UK 100?

The UK 100, which tracks the performance of the FTSE 100, continues to rebound from the lows we saw at the end of last week. The recovery this week has been enough to move the RSI out of oversold territory but it is still on the cusp.

The index’s immediate upside target is to return above 7,300 and recapture the 2023-lows before it can eye 7,450 and look to test the falling trendline. Any renewed pressure could see it continue to slip toward 7,180.

The UK 100 continues to rebound from 8-month lows

 

Top UK stock news

UK banks HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered all announced that they passed the Bank of England’s latest stress test that is designed to see whether the industry could survive a hypothetical economic shock. The trio are trading as much as 0.5% higher this morning.

International Distribution Services is up 0.3% this morning after Royal Mail workers that are part of the Communication Workers Union voted in 67% in favour of a deal offered by the postal giant to give staff a 10% pay rise over three years and a one-off payment worth £500. Conditions will also change as a result. That should bring an end to the strike action that has plagued Royal Mail.

UK electricity providers like British Gas-owner Centrica and SSE are up 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively, amid reports that Tesla is preparing to launch a service to provide UK households with electricity, according to The Telegraph, which cited a job listing posted for an experienced executive to become the head of UK operations at Tesla Electric.

JD Wetherspoon is up 3.7% after the pub chain upped expectations for next year as it revealed like-for-like sales in the first 10 weeks of the final quarter of its current financial year were up 11.5% from the year before, leading to sales rising 12.9% since the start of the financial year. Like-for-likes were also some 11% above pre-pandemic levels. ‘The company expects profits in the current financial year to be in line with market expectations,’ said chairman Tim Martin. ‘As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of FY24 approximately in line with the second half of FY23.’

PageGroup is down 0.3% after it revealed gross profit was down 6.5% at £263.5 million in the second quarter because of record comparatives from the year before. ‘The challenging conditions we saw towards the end of 2022 and in Q1 2023 continued into Q2, with lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making and candidates being more reluctant to accept offers. Reflecting the uncertain macro-economic conditions, temporary recruitment outperformed permanent, as clients sought more flexible options,’ said CEO Nicholas Kirk. PageGroup said it hopes to deliver full year operating profit in-line with consensus figures of around £137.6 million, which would mark a drop from the £142.5 million profit seen in 2022.

ME Group International is down 1.5% today after it said revenue rose 24.7% in the six months to the end of April to £143.8 million while pretax profit jumped 36.7% to £27.2 million. The topline grew across the board from its photo booths, laundry services and digital printing. It raised its dividend to 2.97p from the 2.60p paid out the year before, although the total payout for the period was down due to the lack of a special payout that was made last year. ME Group said it expects to deliver results in-line with expectations over the full year, with markets currently anticipating revenue of £300 million to £320 million and pretax profit of £64 million to £67 million. That would mark an improvement from the £259.8 million in sales and £53.4 million in profit delivered in the last financial year.

Bytes Technology Group is down 1.1% after it said it has continued to ‘trade strongly’ since releasing full year results in May, describing demand as ‘resilient’ and reporting ‘pleasing’ win-rates across the corporate and public sectors. The software, security and cloud services provider said both gross profit and adjusted operating profit both grew by double-digit percentages in the first four months of the financial year. Gross invoices rose at an even sharper rate as volumes of lower-margin software picked-up.

Close Bros is up 0.9% and thought to be reviewing its wealth management business and weighing up a potential sale, according to unnamed sources speaking to Bloomberg. It is thought to be working with Goldman Sachs on the review. The business could be worth around £300 million but there is no certainty that Close Bros will push ahead with a sale or find a buyer.

Tesco is up 0.3% after it said it has launched the second tranche of its £750 million share buyback programme that will see it repurchase up to £364 million of its own stock by April 2024. That comes after the first tranche worth £386 million was completed between April and June 2023.

Bunzl has been downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform by RBC, which cut its price target to 2,550p from 2,850p. The broker warned the outlook is becoming clouded as prices start to fall, prompting it to lower its organic revenue growth forecasts as input prices normalise. It now expects a modest decline in organic growth in 2024 before we see a limited recovery in 2025. Bunzl is down 1.4% in early trade at 2,833p.

IAG has been downgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank, which has a 165p price target on the airline. The stock is down 1.8% at 157.4p.

Forterra has been downgraded to Add from Buy by Peel Hunt. Forterra shares are down 1.5% today at 162p.

 

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks Top UK Stocks Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM
USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
Today 05:03 AM
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
Today 03:14 AM
Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
Yesterday 10:58 PM
Russell 2000 leads again head of key inflation report
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Gold outlook: Metal probes resistance as dollar, yields fall
Yesterday 05:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:28 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:39 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Record wage growth fuels inflation fears – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:11 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 10, 2023 12:15 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.