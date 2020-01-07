FTSE flirts with flat line in absence of Iran news

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 7, 2020 8:28 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the day on a marginally higher note but hasn’t been able to remain on an upward course with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and high oil prices eroding a sense of stability in the market.

The brief respite in threats exchanged between Iran and the US has taken some froth off the oil market and Brent crude prices and WTI slipped down 0.42% and 0.38%, respectively. This has meant that FTSE oil firms have traded lower, losing some of the gains made yesterday. Gold is also back to $1,586 although it has dropped to the level seen before Iran tensions started.

Three days of Brexit bill

UK stocks mainly focusing on the domestic market gained ground on news that Britain is no longer making preparations for a no-deal Brexit. For the next three days Parliament will scrutinise Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal and given that MPs have already given a provisional green light to the bill before the holidays, it is now expected to pass without serious opposition.

The pound is neutral against the dollar in light of the discussions. Without the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit there is no immediate selling pressure, yet domestic economic reading provides little reason for the currency to move  higher. Sterling is in a weaker position against the euro on concerns that the trade deals Britain will eventually end up with will not be as favourable as investors had expected.

Related tags: GBP Forex UK 100

Latest market news

US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 02:23 AM
Gold rallied from its 200-day EMA on Friday: Asian Open – 18/09/2023
Yesterday 10:25 PM
FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Yesterday 04:54 AM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
September 15, 2023 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
September 15, 2023 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
September 15, 2023 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
By:
David Scutt
September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
        Research
        Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 7, 2023 06:16 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.