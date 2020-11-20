FTSE Rallies After Solid Retail Sales

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 20, 2020 5:10 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are heading out of the blocks on the front foot despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. The markets remain very much stuck balancing vaccine optimism against near term economic fallout that covid and the lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the virus are causing. Although better than forecast UK retail sales have given the FTSE a solid leg higher.
Retail sales surge
The FTSE is one of the better performers in Europe following significantly stronger than expected retail sales data. Retail sales +1.2% MoM in October well above the 0% increase expected. Retail has seen a remarkable recovery from the March / April collapse in sales. Even as parts of the UK economy saw lockdown restrictions tighten in October, consumption remained strong, an encouraging sign for retailers. Retail sales are now a solid 7.8% higher than a year earlier, whilst the UK economy still remains 8% below its pre-virus size.
The upbeat data has boosted retailers with the likes of JD Sport, Next and Burberry putting in solid performances.
However, with lockdown 2.0 upon us the question is whether retail sales can produce an equally impressive rebound after this lockdown? The fear is that this latest lockdown will amplify the growing gulf between online stores and bricks and mortar. 

Sage dives 10% on margin concerns
Sage is a notable decliner despite lifting its dividend after reporting an 8.5% rise in recurring revenue to £1.6 billion, thanks to a boom in subscriptions growth of 20.5%. However, 2021 recurring revenue forecast is lower at 2% -5% and concerns over declining profit margins, a trend which is set to continue unnerved investors. The stock dived 10% in early trade.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Today 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart
Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, USD/JPY
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 22, 2023 08:10 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    European Open: Sentiment improves as contagion fears from SVB collapse subside
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 13, 2023 05:43 AM
      Research
      European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 8k, USD/CAD turns resistance into support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2023 04:36 AM
        Research
        European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 8k, USD/CAD turns resistance into support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 28, 2023 04:36 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.