FTSE (UK 100) rallying on two positive macro stories to start the new year

The index is gaining nearly 1.5% to start the new year, and more importantly, it has rallied up to test its highest level in seven months...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 3, 2023 4:27 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Traders are feeling generally optimistic as they sit down for the first “full” trading day of the new year, with major European indices trading more than 1% higher across the board at the start of the US session. Beyond the overall sense of optimism and opportunity that characterizes every new year, traders are watching two key macroeconomic stories to start the trading week:

China reopening

The world’s second-largest economy is one of the biggest sources of risk as we move through 2023, but based on some preliminary signs, China may be past the worst of its Covid surge as it seeks to transition out of the “Zero Covid” policy that characterized the last three years. While most traders are skeptical of traditional economic data coming out of the country, subway usage (a proxy for economic activity more generally) has risen over the last two weeks in a number of major Chinese cities according to Bloomberg:

bbgchinasubways

Source: Bloomberg

There will undoubtedly be more suffering and setbacks to come, but markets are always forward-looking and based on the early evidence, China’s economy could be well on its way back to “normal” in the first quarter of the year, raising global growth as a whole for the coming year.

Europe’s heat wave

For months, traders have been concerned about natural gas shortages leading to an “energy crunch” in Europe amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but after a relatively warm start to the winter, fears of a worst-case scenario were already fading… and that was before the weather around the New Year shattered thousands of temperature records across the continent. According to The Weather Network, temperatures were 15-20+ degrees Celsius above the average this time of year in many European cities:

twneuropeweather

Source: The Weather Network

With the odds of 2023’s direst economic scenarios for both China and Europe already fading, traders are understandably bidding up most global stock indices.

Index in focus: FTSE 100 (UK 100)

As we go to press, the equity market showing the most strength is the UK’s FTSE 100 (UK 100). The index is gaining nearly 1.5% to start the new year, and more importantly, it has rallied up to test its highest level in seven months and is within striking distance of its post-Covid highs in the 7700 area. The index consistently found resistance in this area throughout the first half of 2022, but if bulls are able to push it sustainably above the 7600-7700 range, a continuation toward the all-time record highs in the 7800-7900 zone is in play this month.

FXFTSE01032022

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

After a rough 2022 across the board for index investors, traders are hoping the New Year’s cheer can start 2023 off on the right foot!

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: FTSE 100 FTSE Indices China
Latest market news
View more news
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Today 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 04:00 PM
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
Today 03:30 PM
The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
Today 01:30 PM
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
Today 07:00 AM
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
Today 01:30 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_04
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 30, 2024 10:13 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 16, 2024 10:59 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.