FX Handover Dollar Bounces on Hawkish FedSpeak Kiwi King Ahead of RBNZ

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 25, 2019 5:46 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research



Related tags: Forex
Latest market news
View more news
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.09 – 1.10 Retest Next?
Yesterday 03:01 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Forex articles

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.09 – 1.10 Retest Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:01 PM
    Currency prices
    USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - Dec 18, 2023
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 01:44 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 14, 2023 10:38 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.