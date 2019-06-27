FX Handover US and China Tentatively Agree On Trade Truce

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 27, 2019 2:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


  • US and China have ‘tentatively’ agreed to a trade truce ahead of the G20, lifting sentiment and risk assets with it. Asian equities trade broadly higher and JPY and CHF are today’s weakest majors. Yields are also higher, with the US10Y briefly toughing a 4-day high. Still, as this is just a ‘tentative’ truce and not a deal, markets trade cautiously higher and volatility remains capped.
  • Clearly not happy with less dovish than desired comments this week, Trump claims he has a right to demote or fire Powell, saying he’s doing a “bad job” and “out to prove how tough he is”.
  • The US and North Korea are reported to be arranging a 3rd summit behind the scenes. Separately, reports have also surfaced that North Korea has detained an Australian man after friends claim he has gone missing, which risks inflaming tensions between the two nations.
  • Chinese industrial profits rose 1.1% in May, Japanese retail sales expanded 1.2% YoY as expected, and New Zealand’s business outlook fell in June, with 38.1% of respondents expecting the economy to deteriorate over the next 12 months.




Related tags: Forex USD
Latest market news
View more news
US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
Today 05:37 AM
Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Yesterday 07:55 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Yesterday 05:13 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
Yesterday 02:39 PM
FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
Yesterday 12:37 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Forex articles

US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:37 AM
    Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 08:23 PM
      japan_04
      USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:13 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday – Dec 19, 2023
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 19, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.