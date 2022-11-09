$name

November 10, 2022 12:55 AM
0 views
Research
Related tags: Forex Fundamental Analysis Technical Analysis Daily Report Yen Japanese yen US Dollar Dollar FX Monthly Trade

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 08:15 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:42 PM
        japan_05
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 01:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.