$name

November 10, 2022 12:55 AM
80 views
Research
Related tags: FX Monthly Trade Forex Japanese yen USD JPY EUR USD AUD JPY ZAR JPY CAD JPY GBP/JPY

Latest market news

Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Today 03:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
Today 02:57 PM
Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 7, 2023
Today 11:55 AM
Rivian Q2 earnings preview: Where next for RIVN stock?
Today 09:46 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices fall for 4th successive month – Top UK stocks
Today 07:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FX Monthly Trade articles

Research
$name
By:
November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
    Research
    $name
    By:
    November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
      Research
      $name
      By:
      November 9, 2022 11:55 PM
        Research
        $name
        By:
        November 9, 2022 11:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.