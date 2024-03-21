GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?

The trend among G10 FX central banks this week has been to deliver dovish surprises relative to market expectations. That makes for an interesting backdrop for GBP/USD traders as the pair contemplates life above 1.2800 again ahead of the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 21, 2024 5:36 AM
united_kingdom_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Major central banks have delivered dovish surprises this week
  • The Bank of England will announce its rate decision on Thursday following undershoots in inflation and wage data
  • Despite downside risks from a possible dovish hold, buying dips in GBP/USD is preferred

The trend among G10 FX central banks this week has been to deliver dovish surprises relative to market expectations. The Reserve Bank of Australia ditched its tightening bias, the Bank of Japan said large scale quantitative easing will continue despite hiking rates for the first time in nearly two decades while the Fed stuck to three cuts in 2024 and said it plans to its taper its quantitative easing program ‘fairly soon’.

That provides an interesting backdrop for GBP/USD traders ahead of the Bank of England meeting later Thursday, especially after the small undershoot in UK underlying and headline inflation reported in February, following a similar outcome in wages growth.

Will the thinning herd of inflation hawks on the monetary policy committee become even smaller, paving the way for another central bank dovish surprise? If the trend continues, a reversal of the reversal could be on the cards for GBP/USD.

Buying GBP/USD dips preferred, unless uptrend breaks

For now, buying dips remains the preferred way to play cable, especially after the Fed made it clear it intends to cut rates multiple times this year unless provided compelling evidence to do otherwise.

gbp MAR 21

Under a dovish hold scenario from the BoE – which would continue the theme from major central banks this week – dips towards existing uptrend support offer decent entry points for longs, especially should the price test and hold above the level. With a stop below the trendline for protection, traders could target the March high around 1.2894 with a potential test of 1.3000 after that.

Alternatively, a hawkish hold may see GBP/USD break back above 1.2800, putting it on track to retest of 1.2894 set on the false break earlier this month. If we do see a bullish break, make sure you evaluate the risk-reward with an appropriately placed stop-loss order below 1.2800 for protection.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: GBP USD BOE FX Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 07:40 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
Today 06:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
Today 05:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
Today 04:12 PM
BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
Today 03:15 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
By:
James Stanley
December 9, 2024 05:35 PM
    GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: US Inflation and Middle East Reforms
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 9, 2024 09:02 AM
      channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
      GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
      By:
      David Song
      December 7, 2024 10:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 5, 2024 01:51 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.