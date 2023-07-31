GBP/USD outlook hinges on BoE, US data - Currency Pair of the Week

Fawad Razaqzada
Market Analyst
Monday 6:04 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The GBP/USD was little changed for much of Monday’s European trade, holding in the positive territory above 1.2850 area. But we are expecting volatility to increase as we go deeper into the week. As well as the Bank of England’s rate decision, we have some top-tier US data to look forward to in the next several days, making the GBP/USD the currency pair of the week.

 

 

GBP/USD outlook: Will the dollar resume higher?

 

Investors are wondering whether the US dollar has bottomed out, at least temporarily. There’s certainly a risk the greenback could gain more ground ahead of a busy week, after closing higher for the second consecutive time last week against a basket of foreign currencies.

The greenback has found renewed strength in recent days thanks to data highlighting the resilience of the world’s largest economy, where signs of disinflation have been offset by strength in consumption, suggesting that a severe recession can be avoided, even with interest rates at 5.5% -- the joint highest with New Zealand among the developed economies.

In the eyes of the Fed, monetary policy is quite restrictive now, and further rate increases might be avoided. But with the world’s largest economy holding its own relatively well, this means monetary policy may remain restrictive for longer than perhaps some other important economic regions around the world.  

There’s about 2 months until the Fed meets again, which means a lot can change in the interim in terms of data. Inflation is obviously in focus. But the Fed will also keep an eye on other macro indicators in determining whether to hike further. Speaking of…

 

 

Key data highlights for the GBP/USD pair this week

 

 

Date

Time (BST)

Currency

Data

Forecast

Previous

Tue Aug 1

3:00pm

USD

ISM Manufacturing PMI

46.9

46.0

USD

JOLTS Job Openings

9.61M

9.82M

USD

ISM Manufacturing Prices

43.2

41.8

Wed Aug 2

1:15pm

USD

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

195K

497K

Thu Aug 3

12:00pm

GBP

MPC Official Bank Rate Votes

7-0-2

7-0-2

GBP

Monetary Policy Summary

 

 

GBP

Official Bank Rate

5.25%

5.00%

12:30pm

GBP

BOE Gov Bailey Speaks

 

 

1:30pm

USD

Unemployment Claims

223K

221K

3:00pm

USD

ISM Services PMI

53.0

53.9

Fri Aug 4

1:30pm

USD

Average Hourly Earnings m/m

0.3%

0.4%

USD

Non-Farm Employment Change

200K

209K

USD

Unemployment Rate

3.6%

3.6%

 

 

On Tuesday, the focus will be on the ISM manufacturing data, given the weakness we have seen in the sector across the developed economies. We will have the ADP private sector payrolls report on Wednesday, followed by the ISM services PMI on Thursday and then – the big one – the official nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

 

The dollar’s bullish momentum faded somewhat on Friday, though, after the Fed’s favorite inflation measure – core PCE – came in a touch softer, although this was offset by a stronger-than-expected personal spending print, which was up 0.5% month-on-month. The PCE Core Deflator came in at 4.1% y/y/ vs. 4.2% expected.  Earlier last week, we saw US GDP expanding +2.4% in the second quarter, more than +1.8% expected. We also had better-than-expected Jobless claims data.

Meanwhile, from the UK, we will have the Bank of England’s interest rate decision to look forward to on Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis point to 5.25, although there is a risk of a repeat of June's surprise 50 bps hike – because of the fact that UK inflation is much higher than it is in other big economies.

 

 

GBP/USD outlook: Technical analysis

 

GBP/USD Outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The GBP/USD has struggled to hold above the key 1.30 handle in recent weeks. Last week it nearly got there before being slammed down on Thursday, when it created a large bearish engulfing candle – the clearest signal yet that rates may have created at least a temporary top.

 

Following Thursday’s sell-off, the GBP/USD broke below a short-term bullish trend line that had been in place since early June, last week.

 

But what is lacking since Thursday is some downside follow-through. Will the sellers step up as we head deeper into the US trading hours? If not, this won’t necessarily mean the sellers will not come in later in the week, but it will probably reduce the appeal of shorting the cable for the bears.

 

The clear invalidation point is now Thursday’s high at just shy of 1.30 handle. If rates were to cross that level again, then the bearish bias would become completely invalidated.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

