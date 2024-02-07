GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback

US dollar remains in a bullish trend amid strong data and a hawkish Fed, while UK economic outlook remains highly uncertain with high inflation and interest rates. The GBP/USD was testing a key resistance zone around 1.2620-1.2650 area.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 7, 2024 11:33 AM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD outlook: US dollar remains in bullish trend amid strong data and a hawkish Fed
  • UK economic outlook remains highly uncertain with high inflation and interest rates
  • GBP/USD technical analysis shows cable is now testing a key resistance zone around 1.2620-1.2650 area

Market Outlook GBP/USD

 

The GBP/USD was up for the second day, after finding decent support on Tuesday following a two-day slide. It remains to be seen, however, whether the recovery can last, as expectations of early easing from the Fed fluctuates, but largely, gets pushed out further and further amid a resilient economy and hawkish Fed speak. In the UK, high inflation and interest rates continue to threaten the stagnant economy. Annual CPI inflation has reached 4%, widening divisions among Bank of England rate setters. If you recall, one MPC member voted for a surprise hike last week, while those advocating for a rate cut decreased to 2 from 3. This exacerbates uncertainty about the timing of the first BoE rate cut, supporting the pound in the short-term but raising questions about the longer-term impact on the economy. So, the risks to the GBP/USD outlook are skewed to the downside, I reckon.

 

GBP/USD outlook: US dollar remains in bullish trend amid hawkish Fed

 

There was a slight relief in the upward momentum of the dollar on Tuesday as bond yields declined, albeit lacking significant fundamental reasoning. This pullback occurred after the dollar had further strengthened on Monday, following a robust ISM services PMI report, reinforcing the belief that the Federal Reserve would not hastily implement policy easing, especially after Friday's strong jobs report.

 

Furthermore, there has been an increase in hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials recently, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, both acknowledging the Fed's caution regarding premature interest rate cuts. That employment report for the month of January has effectively dispelled talks of an immediate reduction in interest rates.

 

Therefore, I anticipate the dollar will continue to attract buyers during brief declines until there is a fundamental shift. This ongoing dynamic is likely to exert pressure on the GBP/USD pair, despite its rebound.

 

UK outlook remains highly uncertain

 

Meanwhile, from the UK’s side of things, there isn’t a lot on the agenda either, to get overly excited about. High inflation and interest rates are continuing to pose a threat to the economy, which has been stagnant for several quarters now. With annual CPI inflation rising back to 4%, the split between the Bank of England’s rate setters widened last week. One of the MPC members voted for a surprise hike, while those in the dovish camp calling for a rate cut fell to 2 from 3. The split means there is now even greater uncertainty over the timing of the first rate cut. While this has provided the pound support as it makes UK interest rates more appealing for yield seekers, the prospects of higher rates for longer means the economic recovery will probably take even longer to resume. This longer-term view is slowly starting to outweigh the benefits the pound is receiving from higher yields in the short term.

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD Outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The recovery in the GBP/USD makes a lot of sense, but one that could potentially now fade. After a sharp two-day drop, rates bounced right where they should have – near the 1.25 handle. Here, we had the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (1.2525) and 200-day average (1.2562) converging in close proximity to the psychological level (i.e., 1.2500). But now the GBP/USD is testing broken support in the range between 1.2620 to 1.2650. If this area is not reclaimed on a daily closing basis, then we could see the resumption of the downward move and a potential revisit of the 1.25 handle later in the week. But a close above this range would probably lead to a short squeeze back towards 1.27 handle. The bearish trend would become invalidated if Friday’s high ay 1.2772 is taken out.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
ECB Rate Cut Ahead: Will Eurozone Recovery Stay on Track?
Today 09:58 AM
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:28 AM
USDJPY, Dow, Nasdaq Analysis: Heated Highs Ahead of US CPI
Today 08:56 AM
AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress
Today 04:15 AM
Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
Today 01:57 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
Today 12:21 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: US Inflation and Middle East Reforms
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 09:02 AM
      channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
      GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
      By:
      David Song
      December 7, 2024 10:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 5, 2024 01:51 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.