GBP/USD at YTD lows as US dollar hits 16-month highs

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 24, 2021 6:30 PM
13 views
Congress building
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As its name implies, the US Thanksgiving holiday is all about expressing gratitude for the good things in life, and despite (or perhaps because of) 30-year highs in inflation readings, US dollar bulls have plenty to be thankful for this year. After all, looking at the US dollar index, a weighted basket that seeks to measure the performance of the world’s reserve currency against its biggest rivals, the greenback is at its highest level in 16 months!

Fundamentally speaking, this move has been driven by traders pulling forward their expectations for monetary policy “normalization” from the Federal Reserve. While the central bank already announced its tapering plans and most view that as a precursor to the central bank raising rates, the generally strong data that we’ve seen out of the US in the weeks since the last Fed meeting have some traders speculating that Jerome Powell and company could accelerate the tapering process; indeed, this view is increasingly infiltrating even the Fed itself, with Fed members Bostic, Bullard, Clarida, and Waller all seemingly warming to a more aggressive taper.

The hope for dollar bulls is that a more aggressive taper could open the door to an earlier “liftoff” in interest rates. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in an 80% chance of at least one hike by the Fed meeting in mid-June 2022, and market is now pricing in the potential for three or more interest rate increases by the end of next year:

cmefedwatch11242021

Source: CME FedWatch

GBP/USD technical analysis

As we noted above, the buck is rising against all of its major rivals so far today, but one of the more interesting pairs is GBP/USD. Cable has been falling within a broader bearish channel for more than six months, with an accelerated bearish channel forming over the last month in particular. As of writing, GBP/USD is hitting a fresh year-to-date low in the lower-1.3300s, but there’s little in the way of meaningful support until the lower 1.3200s, where the lows from Q4 2020 converge with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire post-COVID rally near 1.3200.

FXgbpusd11242021

Source: StoneX, TradingView

While continued weakness is the path of least resistance for GBP/USD, there’s at least a chance of a bounce heading into the US holiday to close the week, with the divergence in the 14-day RSI indicator suggesting that selling pressure may be waning. Regardless, traders are likely to look for selling opportunities on any short-term bounces as long as GBP/USD is below resistance in the mid-1.3400s.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: GBP USD Fed

Latest market news

FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
Today 06:57 PM
Suderman Says: Rates up as expected, but peak in sight?
Today 05:34 PM
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Today 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Today 12:01 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Research
Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2023 04:07 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        What is the oldest currency in the world?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 17, 2022 08:39 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.