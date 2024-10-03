GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls to a 2-week low after dovish BoE Governor comments. DAX DAX falls in risk-off trade, Middle East and PMI data in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 3, 2024 10:36 AM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls to a 2-week low after dovish BoE Governor comments

  • BoE’s Bailey hinted at more aggressive rate cuts
  • The market prices in a 90% chance of a November cut
  • GBP/USD falls to 1.3150

The pound is falling sharply after Bank of England governor Bailey suggested that the central bank could cut interest rates more aggressively if inflation data supported such a move.

Andrew Bailey said that there was a chance that the Bank of England could become more activist in its approach to cutting interest rates if inflation continued to cool by more than expected. However, he also warned over the conflict in the Middle East, pushing up oil prices, which could lift inflation once again.

The pound had strengthened in recent weeks as investors considered that the Bank of England would cut UK interest rates more slowly than the Federal Reserve and other major central banks. However, Bailey's comments have seen the market reassess rate-card expectations, and now it is pricing in a 90% probability of a 25 basis point cut in November.

The BoE cut rates by 25 basis points in August, the first reduction in four years, bringing the rate to 5%

While the market is ramping up rate cut expectations for the Bank of England, investors are reining in the chances of an outsized rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November.

According to the CME fed watch, the market is pricing in a 65% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut, up from 40% last week, amid signs that the US economy is holding up better than expected, particularly the jobs market.

Yesterday, ADP private payrolls showed an increase after five months of declines, and JOLTS job openings were also stronger than expected. Today, attention is on jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, and ISM services PMI, which is expected to show grace in September.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has fallen below the 1.3260 support as it heads towards 1.31. The bearish engulfing candle and the bearish crossover on the MACD keep sellers hopeful of further losses.

Sellers will look to remove 1.3150 and 1.31 round numbers before focusing on 1.30. A beak below 1.30 creates a lower low. Below here, 1.2860, the rising trendline support, comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will need to retake 1.32260, the August high, to extend gains towards 1.34.

gbp/usd forecast chart

DAX falls in risk-off trade, Middle East & PMI data in focus

  • Middle East concerns weigh on the mood
  • Eurozone Composite PMI was revised higher
  • SAP falls on price fixing investigation developments

The DAX, along with its European peers, opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by a risk-off mood and as investors digest the latest PMI figures.

The market mood remained depressed on Thursday as investors continued to watch developments in the Middle East and fretted over a broader conflict breaking out. While Middle East worries hurt risk, sentiment, the energy sector is rising tracking oil prices higher.

On the data front, PMI figures were stronger than expected. The services PMI was upwardly revised to 51.4 from 50.5 in the preliminary reading, while the composite PMI was also upwardly revised to 49.6 from 48.9. However this was still below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Attention will now turn to PPI figures from the broader region which are expected to fall 2.4% annually after falling 2.1%  in July. Cooling PPI bodes well for further lowering consumer price inflation and paving the way for further rate cuts from the ECB.

The ECB is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in October and again at every meeting until June.

Looking ahead, attention will be on US jobless claims and ISM services PMI, which could impact risk sentiment. Expectations are for initial claims to increase to 22K, up from 218 K. Economists had forecast ISM services PMI increasing to 51.7 in September from 51.5 in September. The data this week has painted the US economy in an encouraging light and supports a 25 bps rate cut rather than a 50 bps cut.

Among the stocks, SAP is dropping 2% and bringing the technology sector down almost 1% amid reports that US prosecutors are widening a probe on potential price fixing by the German software developer.

DAX forecast – technical forecast

 

After recovering from the August low of 17000, the DAX extended gains to a record high of 19480 before correcting lower. Sellers, encouraged by the receding bullish bias on the MACD, will look to break below 19000, the August high, and the rising trendline support.

A break below here exposes the 50 SMA at 18500. Below here, 18,200 comes into focus. Should sellers take out this level, a lower low is created.

Should buyers defend 19000, then a move back up towards 19480 could be on the cards.

dax forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Dax
Latest market news
View more news
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 9, 2025 09:11 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 8, 2025 09:59 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 7, 2025 09:44 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        January 6, 2025 10:34 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.