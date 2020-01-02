GBPUSD Drops On Manufacturing PMI and Brexit Fears

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 2, 2020 12:46 PM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Sterling is heading lower at the start of trading in 2020, drifting away from high’s reached at the end of 2019.  

The pound is being weighed down by weaker manufacturing data and uncertainty over the future of UK – EU relations. 

Manufacturing Output Drops Sharply
The final UK manufacturing pmi printed at 47.5, below the 47.6 forecast, sharply down from 49.1 in November. 
Despite being an upwards revision in December, PMI failed to boost the pound as it not only missed estimates, but also showed that UK manufacturing output declined at the fastest pace since 2012. Slowing global demand and UK firms reducing stockpiled inventory in the case of a no deal Brexit has dragged on the sector. With Brexit uncertainty set to continue in, 2020 could see the UK economy once again overly reliant on the consumer sector of the economy for another year.

Brexit
The UK looks set to leave the EU on 31st January with a transition deal in place until the end of 2020. This leaves Boris Johnson and his team just one year for complex negotiations to secure a longer-term trade deal with the EU. Failure to do so will see the UK leave on WTO trade rules, a cliff edge Brexit. Whilst cliff edge Brexit fears had eased across the festive period, we expect those fears to be a central theme for the coming year. 

Dollar Advances Despite Weaker Manufacturing PMI
The dollar moved broadly higher on Tuesday after being out of favour across recent weeks. Amid US – China trade deal progress and an improved outlook for the global economy flows out of the safe haven had been on the rise. 
Whilst US manufacturing pmi disappointed, jobless claims were marginally better than forecast. Investors will now look to the minutes from the December Fed meeting for fresh impetus.

Levels to watch:
Following overnight selling, the leg lower could continue. The pair has broken through support at $1.32 which opens the door to $1.3133, the next level to watch, prior to $1.31 and $1.3050. A move above resistance at $1.3267 is needed to negate the bearish picture. Strong resistance can be seen at $1.3285. 


Related tags: GBP Forex

Latest market news

BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
July 26, 2023 07:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Bank notes of different currencies
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 29, 2023 06:48 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
      Research
      Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.