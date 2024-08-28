GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: September Optimism Is Pricing In

GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: With increasing rate cut optimism towards September monetary policies, significant bull trends are traced out on GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Where are the next key levels?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 28, 2024 10:30 AM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • GBPUSD Breaks 10-Year Trendline: Amplifying bullish sentiment
  • Gold Nears Record Highs: Awaiting the next push for further gains
  • Cautious BOE Outlook: Concerns over the UK labor market
  • Dovish Fed Outlook: US labor market seen as needing support

Recap from the Jackson Hole Symposium:

  • Fed's Perspective: A weak US labor market is prompting the need for easing monetary policies, with no preference for further weakening
  • BOE's Perspective: Despite shocks to the labor market, more restrictive policies may still be necessary    

A cautious BOE and a dovish Fed are supporting GBPUSD's upward momentum beyond key chart levels.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

Technical Outlook

GBPUSD Outlook: GBPUSD – Monthly Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: GBPUSD_2024-08-28_11-53-22

Source: Tradingview

The GBPUSD has broken through a long-term consolidation range that extended from 2009 to 2024, surpassing the trendline connecting the lower highs of July 2014 and May 2021.

From a Fibonacci retracement perspective, based on the 2007 high and 2022 low, the pair is currently hovering near the first Fibonacci level of 0.236 at the 1.33 resistance, with the next target at the 0.272 level, aligning with the 2009 low at the 1.35 barrier.

Any pullbacks from these resistance levels may find support at the 1.31 and 1.30 zones before continuing the bullish breakout, potentially turning the 10-year resistance into a supportive ground for the pound's uptrend.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

Gold Outlook: XAUUSD – 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

GBPUSD, Gold Outlook: XAUUSD_2024-08-28_12-06-39

Source: Tradingview

Gold is respecting the borders of its primary uptrend, with the 2530 resistance level in focus. Recent price action has shown bullish momentum, with the previous 3 day candle forming a lower wick, indicating the bears’ inability to control the trend, while the close remained near the candle's upper end.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the haven demand continues to underpin gold's bullish trend. The 2530 level serves as a key barrier before a potential breakout towards the next target at 2580.

Corrections are likely to be supported near August 2024 lows around the 2470 zone, and in more extreme cases, near May 2024 highs at the 2440 zone.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Gold GBP USD Fed BOE
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Gold articles

gold_10
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
    By:
    David Song
    January 9, 2025 08:00 PM
      gold_05
      Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
        gold_05
        Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 8, 2025 02:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.