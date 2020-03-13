The rally in the dollar comes despite traders growing increasingly convinced that the Fed will cut interest rates by 100 basis points at the FOMC meeting next week. This would be a move that we would normally expect to see drag on the dollar.

BoE Minutes - more room to cut

Meanwhile GBP is on the back foot after the BoE released the minutes to its unscheduled policy meeting when it voted to cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25%. The minutes show that the BoE expect UK economic activity to weaken over the coming week and months and that they will also have more information on the size of that hit as data starts coming through over Q2. The BoE believes there are still tools in its toolbox and another rate cut is possible.

GBP also appears to be questioning Boris Johnson’s approach to coronavirus. UK school are still open whilst those across Europe and the US are starting to close. There is no ban on large scale public meetings in England yet. A lack of confidence in the approach means the pound sees a bigger financial hit as the virus spreads uncontrolled

In addition to the coronavirus hit to the economy, GBP traders are also fretting about its impact on post Brexit trade talks. Talks next week have been postponed. This put pressure on an already very tight timeline.