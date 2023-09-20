GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:27 AM
7 views
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after inflation unexpectedly cools

  • UK CPI cools to 6.7% YoY vs 7% expected
  • Traders reassess the BoE path for interest rates
  • GBP/USD fall below the 200 sma

GBP/USD is falling to its lowest level since May after UK inflation unexpectedly cooled.

Headline CPI eased to 6.7% YoY in August, down from 6.8% in July and slower than the 7% increase that economists had forecast. Core CPI, which strips out more volatile items such as food and fuel, cooled to 6.2%, down from 6.9% previously and well below the 6.8% expected.

The biggest contributor to the slowdown of inflation was food inflation, which cooled to 13.6%, down from 14.9%. Meanwhile, prices at the pump pushed higher on the back of oil’s persistent rally.

The big question is, what does all this mean for the BoE interest rate decision tomorrow? Traders have downwardly revised the odds of a 25 basis point increase to 70% from 90% prior to the data. The market has also almost completely priced out another interest rate hike from the central bank after tomorrow, meaning that if the BoE does hike rates, it's likely to be the last hike in this cycle. As a result of these revised BoJ expectations, the pound has dropped sharply.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is looking ahead to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later today. The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged but is likely to leave the door open for further hikes, given the recent rise in inflation.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has extended declines, dropping below its 200 sma for the first time since March as it heads towards the 1.23 the MaY low. A break below 1.23 opens the door to 1.20 the psychological level.

Meanwhile, any recovery in the price will need to rise above the 200 sma at 1.2450 ahead of 1.2530, last week’s high.

gbp/usd forecast chart

 

USD/JPY at 2023 high ahead of the FOMC rate decision

  • The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged
  • Dot plot could point to another hike this year
  • USD/JPY is testing resistance at 148.00

USD/JPY Is hovering around the 2023 high ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. This will be the second time this year that the Fed will have paused the hiking cycle. However, the Fed is likely to leave the door open for another interest rate rise potentially as soon as November.

With inflation still well above the Fed's 2% target and the US economy resilient, Federal Reserve policymakers could pencil in another hike in their quarterly projections.

The market will be focused on whether the dot plot shows policymakers determined to hike again. According to the CME Fed watch tool, the market still sees a 70% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged again in November. Although economists are more convinced that another hike could happen, particularly as the Fed could raise its 2023 growth forecasts to around 2% this would be double what it was expecting just in June.

This comes after the OECD also upwardly revised its growth forecast for the US economy to 2.2%, up from 1.8% forecast in June.

Given that no hike is expected, the focus will be on Powell's press conference, where he is likely to be questioned over expectations of another rate hike. Fed chair Powell is likely to want to keep his options open. The last thing he needs is the market pricing in an early 2024 rate cut.

Meanwhile, the yen is struggling after the Japanese trade deficit fell again in August to 930.5 billion yen. This marked the second straight monthly decline as exports to China slumped 11%.

Beyond the Japanese trade data, investors will continue to speculate over the timing of the BoJ’s move away from negative interest rates. BoJ’s rate decision is on Friday.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY has struggled to push beyond resistance at 148.00 despite repeated attempts. The RSI supports further upside.

A meaningful break above 148.00 could see the price advance rapidly towards 148.80, the November high, and 150.00 the psychological level.

Sellers could look for a break below the 20 sma at 147.00 to open the door to 145.90, the September 8 low, and 145.00, the July high.

usd/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas GBP USD USD/JPY Fed

Latest market news

The largest economies in the world
Today 08:04 AM
FTSE 100 forecast: Inflation cooldown hits sterling and lifts stocks
Today 06:59 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, WTI crude oil analysis: European open – 20/09/2023
Today 04:39 AM
ASX 200: pivotal week looms for Australia’s benchmark stock index
Today 02:39 AM
USD/JPY: divergent central bank messaging generates renewed upside risk
Yesterday 11:38 PM
WTI crude oil finally set to mean revert? Asian Open - 20/09/2023
Yesterday 10:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

germany_01
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:32 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 18, 2023 07:34 AM
      Oil extraction
      Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 15, 2023 07:48 AM
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 14, 2023 07:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.