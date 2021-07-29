Gold and Silver bid after FOMC but how much higher will they go

July 29, 2021 5:40 PM
16 views
Gold nuggets

Precious metals have been moving higher after the FOMC press conference in which Fed Chairman Powell indicated that they were “a long ways away” from “substantial further progress”.  (See our complete FOMC recap here) The FOMC statement, which was less dovish (even slightly hawkish), noted that the “the economy has made progress towards goals in tapering”.  These 2 comments together told the story of a central bank that has tapering bond purchases on its radar screen but sees it way out in the distance.  Traders are taking this to mean that extraordinary accommodative stimulus will continue, for now. 

As such, the US Dollar has moved lower and, as a result, Gold and Silver have moved higher.  But how much more do they have to go on the upside before a pullback.  On a daily Gold (XAU/USD) chart, we can see that the precious metal recently pulled back and formed a double bottom at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the double bottom at 1678 in March to the high on June 1st at 1916.  The longer-term downward sloping trendline from the August 7th all-time highs has acted as resistance before. In mid-July, that, along with the 200 Day Moving Average, were enough to cause Gold to dip back below the trendline.  However, after the FOMC press conference, Gold busted through the trendline, the 200 Day Moving Average and is up against horizontal resistance at 1834. 

Market chart showing performance of XAU/USD. Published July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

How to start Gold trading

In addition, on a shorter 240-minute timeframe, price is up against the 50% retracement from the June 1st highs to the June 29th lows, while the RSI is in overbought territory.  If the precious metal does pull back from current resistance, the 200 Day Moving Average is just below at 1821 (see daily).  Additional support is at the long-term trendline (also on daily) near 1806.  Horizontal support is just below at 1790.

Market chart showing performance of XAU/USD. Published July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Silver has been in a symmetrical triangle since the highs on August 7th (the same day as Gold made new highs).  Price pulled back and held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the low on November 30th, 2020 to the high of February 1st near 25.00 and held.  Since July 20th, the precious metal has been oscillating around the bottom trendline of the symmetrical triangle and horizontal support between 24.50 and 25.00. Today, Silver moved back above the trendline, horizontal resistance and the 200 Day Moving Average near 25.88.  There is also horizontal resistance near that level. Above there is more horizontal resistance at 27.03 and then the downward sloping trendline from the triangle near 28.30.  Near term support is at the triangle trendline near 25.20, followed by Tuesdays lows at 24.50.  The next level of support isn’t until the March 30th lows at 21.86.

Market chart showing performance of XAG/USD. Published July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

How to start Silver trading

Both Gold and Silver on been on a one-way move higher since the FOMC meeting.  However, they are both running into resistance.  Bulls will be looking for dips to buy the precious metals as bears will be looking to sell at resistance levels.  Watch for more two-way action as we head into month-end.

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities

Related tags: Forex Gold Silver Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Yesterday 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Yesterday 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Yesterday 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.