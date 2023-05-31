Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 1st June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:55 AM
11 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Markets have flipped back to favouring a Fed pause in June following comments from Fed officials, with Fed Fund futures now implying a 66.8% chance of no action
  • Vice Chair Jefferson suggested a pause could be in order, although that may not mean it’s the end of the tightening cycle, with some now expecting the Fed to deliver a ‘hawkish pause’ in June 14th
  • Australian CPI rose 6.8% y/y above the 6.4% expected and 7.0% prior – sparking bets that RBA could hike again next week (RBA cash rate futures imply a 22% of a hike, up from 10% before the release)
  • But China’s weak PMIs released just momentum later overshadowed the report, with concerns over China’s recovery and global growth weighing on sentiment to send indices and futures markets broadly lower, led by China
  • Oil prices were slammer for a second day on demand concerns with WTI falling to an 18-day low
  • USD and JPY were the strongest majors ahead of the European Open, but Fed comments saw it reverse all prior gains and help AUD/USD recover from its 6-month low bac above 0.6500
  • USD/JPY retraced for a third day but had a volatile battle around 140 before closing lower and EUR/USD fell to a 10-week low (helped lower by weak CPI figures from France and Germany of Eurozone inflation data today
  • Japan’s industrial production output, forecasts for 1 and 2 year and retail sales were below expectations
  • Wall Street pulled back from its cycle highs for a second day on concerns over the debt-ceiling deal
  • The House of Reps are due to vote on the debt-ceiling bill this morning at 09:30 AEDT, which could spark risk aversion should it hit a stumbling block (it is currently favoured to pass)

 

20230601moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • Most bearish day in 10 weeks following weak China PMI data
  • A bearish Marabuzo day formed
  • It closed at the low of the month and formed a bearish engulfing month formed in May
  • June has posted negative average returns 61% of the time over the past 30 years
  • June is one of the less volatile months of the year with a high-low range of ~5%
20230601asxataglanceFX

20230601spifutures

 

Gold 30-minute chart:

Tuesday’s bullish engulfing day confirmed support around 1934 ahead of yesterday’s break higher. It also marked a likely inflection point given the rebound from the 6-month trendline. The day closed with a bearish hammer, so perhaps a pullback towards 1950 (around Monday’s high) is on the cards. But from here we’re looking for evidence of a swing low on lower timeframes.

 

Prices have opened slightly beneath the daily pivot point. But the move from yesterday’s high appears to be corrective, so perhaps a swing low is close. There was lot of trading activity around 1958 during the consolidation ahead of the break higher, which could provides a potential level of intraday support today.

 

20230601goldFX

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:30 - US House of Republicans vote on the debt-ceiling bill
  • 11:30 – Australian capital expenditure (CAPEX)
  • 11:45 – China manufacturing PMI (Caixin)
  • 19:00 – Eurozone CPI
  • Overnight (US employment data includes layoffs at 91:30, ADP employment at 10:15 and jobless claims at 10:30)

 

20230601calendarAEDT

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Gold Australia 200 Forex Indices Australia

Latest market news

Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD at YTD lows under 0.6500 – 0.6400 next?
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise
Yesterday 06:41 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stocks fall as growth worries intensify
Yesterday 03:42 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China
Yesterday 01:29 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge lower ahead of debt ceiling vote, jobs data
Yesterday 01:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:07 AM
    Research
    Gold outlook: Metal rebounds as dollar and yields fall
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 30, 2023 12:30 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 29, 2023 03:10 AM
        Research
        Gold , ASX 200 Analysis: Morning brief - 29th May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 28, 2023 10:53 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.