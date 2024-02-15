Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar

Gold and crude oil are looking heavy despite a large reversal in US bond yields from the highs struck on Tuesday, unable to find any meaningful traction despite the improvement in risk appetite and softer US dollar.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 15, 2024 6:46 AM
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Some markets have rebounded on the back of a reversal in US yields, but not gold or crude oil
  • Gold has broken the sideways range it’s been in since the start of the year, crude oil has been terrible above the 200-day moving average.
  • US retail sales, producer price inflation and consumer inflation expectation are key events to watch over the next 36 hours

Gold and crude oil are looking heavy despite a large reversal in US bond yields from the highs struck on Tuesday following the US January inflation report, unable to find any meaningful traction despite the improvement in risk appetite and softer US dollar. The inability to bounce may be sending a broader message on the path of least resistance for prices, at least in the short-term.

Crude oil, gold not benefitting from reversal in yields

Having been dumped through support at $2006 following the US inflation report, gold has been unable to rebound meaningfully over the past 24 hours despite both nominal and real benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields reversing by around 10 basis points, an unusual development given the strong inverse relationship gold has had to yields recently. Other yield sensitive assets have bounced hard but not it.

Having struggled to push meaningfully above $2040 since the turn of the month, and with momentum in RSI remaining to the downside, you get the impression gold may struggle to push back into the sideways range it was operating since the start of the year.

gold feb 14

Gold looks heavy but not rushing in yet

However, sitting just above the intersection of horizontal support at $1980 and former downtrend resistance dating back to the record highs set in December, and having printed a minor bullish hammer candle on Wednesday, the risk-reward for entering a short trade is not compelling right now.

Rather than attempting a low probability play, it may be worthwhile keeping gold on the radar to see how the price evolves over the next two days with several major US risk events such as retail sales, producer price inflation and University of Michigan consumer inflation expectations reports set to be released. In isolation, all can and have move US yields and dollar around in recent months.

A break of $1980 would bring a test of the 200-day moving average into play. Below, there’s not a lot of visible support until you get back to $1933. Should we see a bounce back towards $2006, that will also provide a better level to either go short or long depending on how the price interacts with the former support.

Right now, my bias remains lower in the absence of a major increase in risk aversion.

Market Outlook Oil

Crude oil rallies fizzle above 200DMA

Crude oil looks arguably even less convincing on the charts right now, rejected twice above the 200-day moving average at resistance located at $78.40 before putting in a bearish engulfing candle on Tuesday following mixed inventory data from the US EIA. With RSI breaking its uptrend, it looks a lot easier for crude to go higher than lower near-term.

Shorts could be put on around these levels with a stop above $78.40 targeting a move to $72, where the price bounced solidly from earlier this month. Some traders may be willing to wait for a potential pop higher to help improve the risk-reward for the trade.

crude Feb 15

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: FX Commodities Crude Oil Gold
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM
Asian Stocks Dip; Dollar Gains, DAX Hits Record High
Yesterday 09:08 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest FX articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – October 11, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 11, 2024 11:46 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    AUD/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - September 23, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 23, 2024 05:00 PM
      japan_06
      Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 25, 2024 04:37 AM
        US_flag_map_eye
        USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 6, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.