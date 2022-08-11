Gold dips despite softening signs of inflation

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 11, 2022 6:17 PM
28 views
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has struggled to keep up its recent bullish momentum despite inflation data supporting the view that the Fed’s rate hikes are likely to slow. Perhaps a bit of basing and consolidation is needed for the metal to gear up for a clean breakout above $1800.

After Wednesday’s softer CPI data, today’s weaker-than-expected PPI data added to the belief that inflation has peaked. As a result, we saw US stocks initially expand their gains to three-month highs, before easing back. Investors are betting that softening inflation will allow the Fed to hike interest rates less aggressively. However, we also saw bond yields rise with the 10-year breaking Wednesday’s high of 2.816%, with yields in Europe also rising. This kept a lid on gold and silver, although the dollar did fall against most currencies – especially those risk-sensitive commodity dollars.

Gold investors will be keeping a close eye on bond yields. For as long as they don’t rise too much then we should see the metal start continue to shine as it has done over the past 3 weeks or so.

The rebound in bond yields underscores investor uncertainty about the future path of inflation and interest rates. A couple of Fed officials have already said the Fed wants to see more evidence that inflation is on a downward path. With the odds of 75 basis point hike having dropped, the Fed is careful not to push too hard against that, but at the same time leave the door open for such an aggressive hike should incoming data from now until mid-September show another upsurge in prices or if employment once again proves to be too hot.

So, while today’s softer PPI and CPI prints we have had over the past two days is a welcome relief, more evidence is needed for the market to completely rule out a hattrick of 75 basis point hikes.  Overall, sentiment remains positive, and the path of least resistance is still to the upside for precious metals for now as investors look forward to the end of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks.

Gold needs to hold above the 50-day average now after successfully breaking out above the bearish channel. What the bulls need now is to capture $1800 on a closing basis. If and when this condition is met, gold is then likely to find follow-up technical buying interest towards the 200-day average around $1842.

 

gold
Related tags: Gold Silver PPI CPI

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Two Trades to Watch: DAX, Gold
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 20, 2023 08:18 AM
      Research
      Gold finds relief as dollar rally pauses – for now
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 9, 2023 02:29 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Two trades to Watch: Gold, DAX
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 7, 2023 08:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.