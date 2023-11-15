Gold glistens as the US dollar plunges (XAU/USD, DXY)

It seems the dollar correction is finally underway, with the US dollar index suffering its worst single day in one year. And it shows the potential for further losses, even if it has found support for now. Gold also shows the potential to have another crack at $2000.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 15, 2023 3:02 AM
gold_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

“The dollar index (DXY) formed a bearish engulfing week by Friday’s close, and if recent history is anything to go by they tend not to come in isolation and can mark the beginning of corrections

From the article on November 8, 2023: USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers

It seems the dollar correction is finally underway, with the US dollar index suffering its worst single day in one year. Specifically, it’s -1.5% loss on Wednesday was its worst since November 11th 2022 when the US also delivered a softer-than-expected US inflation report. Inflation is a lot lower than it was last year, but once again it has removed immediate concerns that the Fed will hike again soon, if at all. As they say, history doesn’t repeat but it can rhyme.

 

USD index technical analysis (weekly chart)

The weekly chart shows that momentum has accelerated to the downside for the USD index, after forming a double top at 107. The second ‘top’ was the bearish engulfing candle I flagged last week, ahead of the move to the 104 target met yesterday.

 

However, it has met support around the 104 handle with the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio and 50-week EMA. I wouldn’t be too surprised to see some noise around current levels given the significance of 104, but the bigger question is whether that we’re closer to the end of a retracement lower, or this is simply the first phase of an ABC correction.

 

If the prior two legs lower are anything to go by, there could be further weakness ahead in the coming weeks. If history is to rhyme once more, a -5.1% fall from the 107 highs suggests 102 could be achieved in the coming weeks or months.

 

20231115usdwk

 

USD index technical analysis (daily chart)

A closer look at the daily chart shows the magnitude of the USD’s losses on Wednesday, and that it was the worst day in a year (also following November’s CPI report). And it is interest to note that prices formed an inside day, prattled around for the next few days either side of the inside day, before its trend saw the USD fall a further -5.1% from the November 2022 CPI close price.

 

Given the price action clues on the weekly chart and acceleration of bearish momentum on the daily, perhaps a move for 102 is not out of the question. But for now, take note of the cluster of support around 104 handle including the 138.2% Fibonacci retracement, 161.8% Fibonacci projection and 200-day EMA.

 

20231115usd

 

 

Gold technical analysis (daily chart)

Gold enjoyed its best day in seven, although when you consider how hard the US dollar fell it seems less impressive. Still, gold has rallied for a second day after finding support around the 200-day MA and 38.2% Fibonacci level. Despite an intraday attempt to break said levels, gold saw three daily closes above them both and has now formed a 3-bar bullish reversal pattern (morning star).

 

If the US dollar bounces a tad as suspected, it could see gold pull back from current levels. Bulls could therefore consider seeking dips above the cycle lows / 1930 area if prices pull back, with a potential target around the 1985 – 2000 resistance zone. A daily close below 1920 assumes another leg lower for gold and that the US dollar has found some serious buyers again.

 

20231115gold

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU/USD DXY
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Today 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Today 06:20 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
Today 05:23 PM
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
By:
David Song
Today 08:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 06:20 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:23 PM
        channel_02
        USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:50 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.